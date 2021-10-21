Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Paulo Fonseca led Roma to fifth place in Serie A in his first season

Newcastle United's new owners have held talks with former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca as they continue their search for Steve Bruce's replacement.

Several candidates are being considered by the Saudi-backed consortium.

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez have all been linked with the job.

Assistant coach Graeme Jones will lead Newcastle in an interim capacity for Saturday's game at Crystal Palace.

Bruce left the club on Wednesday, with the new consortium, who took over the club two weeks ago, wanting to take their time to make the right appointment.

Portuguese manager Fonseca was in charge of Roma for two seasons between 2019 and 2021, leading the club to fifth place in Serie A in his first season and the Europa League semi-finals last term before being replaced by Jose Mourinho in the summer.

Previously with Shakhtar Donetsk, the 48-year-old almost joined Tottenham as their manager in June before the Premier League club changed tack, eventually appointing Nuno Espirito Santo.

Newcastle are yet to win in the Premier League this season and are second bottom of the table with three points.