Tom Huddlestone has made four appearances for Hull City so far this season

Hull City will be without midfielder Tom Huddlestone for four to six weeks after he picked up an injury in Wednesday's defeat by Peterborough.

The 34-year-old suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury in a different area and came off after 29 minutes.

"None of us could foresee what was going to happen and how this was going to come about," boss Grant McCann said.

"Tom has felt good over the last 10 to 12 days, so again it's a kick in the teeth for us."