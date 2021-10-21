Women's World Cup Qualifying
R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland0SwedenSweden1

World Cup Qualifiers: Own goal gives Sweden win over Republic of Ireland

Last updated on

Sweden celebrate their first-half goal
Sweden's players celebrate after Louise Quinn's own goal gave them a 1-0 win

A first-half own goal by Louise Quinn saw the Republic of Ireland lose 1-0 to Sweden in the first of their World Cup Group A qualifiers in Dublin.

A low drive by Stina Blackstenius deflected off the foot of the Birmingham City defender and into the net six minutes before half-time.

Katie McCabe and Lucy Quinn came closest to scoring for the hosts who put in a credible home performance.

The world-ranked number two Swedes top the group with three wins from three.

In the night's other game in the group, Finland kept up their 100% start to the campaign as a 3-0 victory at Georgia helped them keep up their pursuit of Sweden.

The Republic are away to Finland in their next fixture on Tuesday, followed by home matches against Slovakia and Georgia in November.

Vera Pauw's side contained the group's number one seeds well for large spells despite finding themselves under pressure and encamped inside their own half for much of the first 25 minutes.

Blackstenius curled a shot into Courtney Brosnan's arms from a tight angle but at the other end McCabe flashed an effort wide from outside the area.

Both sides had appeals for penalties waved away by referee Deborah Anex and then Filippa Angeldal unleashed a dipping 25-yard strike that Brosnan brilliantly tipped over the bar.

The decisive moment of the match arrived in the 39th minute - Angeldal fed Blackstenius, who surged into the left side of the box, cut inside and drilled in a low effort that cannoned off the instep of the unfortunate Quinn, dribbling past the wrong-footed Brosnan.

Four minutes after the break a deep free-kick fell to Lucy Quinn, whose measured attempt slid a yard past the left-hand post.

Blackstenius forced a good save from Brosnan midway through the second period and the Irish keeper distinguished herself again by palming away Fridolina Rolfo's angled drive.

The hosts put together a late flurry of balls into the box during six minutes of time added on but were unable to fashion an equaliser.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland Wom

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Brosnan
  • 17FinnBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBarrettat 74'minutes
  • 5Fahey
  • 4Quinn
  • 12McCarthy
  • 13O'Gorman
  • 15QuinnSubstituted forNoonanat 90+3'minutes
  • 10O'Sullivan
  • 6Connolly
  • 11McCabe
  • 14PayneSubstituted forKiernanat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walsh
  • 3Scott
  • 7Caldwell
  • 8Kiernan
  • 9Barrett
  • 16Moloney
  • 18Farrelly
  • 19Grant
  • 20Noonan
  • 21Clancy
  • 22McLaughlin
  • 23Badana

Sweden

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lindahl
  • 4Glas
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 6Eriksson
  • 2Andersson
  • 20BennisonSubstituted forZigiotti Olmeat 76'minutes
  • 18Rolfö
  • 16Angeldal
  • 10JakobssonBooked at 49minsSubstituted forFischerat 89'minutes
  • 11Blackstenius
  • 8HurtigBooked at 52minsSubstituted forSchoughat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kullberg
  • 5Fischer
  • 7Janogy
  • 9Rytting Kaneryd
  • 12Falk
  • 14Blomqvist
  • 15Zigiotti Olme
  • 17Curmark
  • 19Anvegard
  • 21Musovic
  • 22Schough
  • 23Rubensson
Referee:
Deborah Anex

Match Stats

Home TeamR. of Ireland WomAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland Women 0, Sweden 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland Women 0, Sweden 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Áine O'Gorman.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Megan Connolly.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Saoirse Noonan replaces Lucy Quinn.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Megan Connolly (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Filippa Angeldal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Nilla Fischer replaces Sofia Jakobsson.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Republic of Ireland Women. Niamh Fahey tries a through ball, but Lucy Quinn is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Sweden).

  12. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden).

  14. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olivia Schough (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filippa Angeldal.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Republic of Ireland Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Leanne Kiernan is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Jonna Andersson tries a through ball, but Olivia Schough is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Jonna Andersson.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Katie McCabe.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Julia Zigiotti Olme replaces Hanna Bennison.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 21st October 2021

  • R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland0SwedenSweden1
  • Montenegro WomenMontenegro Women2Azerbaijan WomenAzerbaijan Women0
  • RussiaRussia3Malta WomenMalta Women0
  • Georgia WomenGeorgia Women0Finland WomenFinland Women3
  • Latvia WomenLatvia Women1North Macedonia WomenNorth Macedonia Women4
  • Albania WomenAlbania Women5Armenia WomenArmenia Women0
  • Turkey WomenTurkey Women1Bulgaria WomenBulgaria Women0
  • Ukraine WomenUkraine Women4Faroe Islands WomenFaroe Islands Women0
  • DenmarkDenmark8Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina0
  • Israel WomenIsrael Women0GermanyGermany1
  • PortugalPortugal2Serbia WomenSerbia Women1
  • Poland WomenPoland Women0NorwayNorway0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33006069
2Finland Women22005146
3R. of Ireland Wom100101-10
4Slovakia Women200213-20
5Georgia Women200207-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain2200170176
2Scotland22009186
3Ukraine Women11004043
4Hungary Women200209-90
5Faroe Islands Women3003121-200

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep Wom21109184
2Netherlands21103124
3Belarus Women11004133
4Iceland100102-20
5Cyprus Women2002112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England2200180186
2Austria2200141136
3N Ireland Wom22008086
4North Macedonia Women3102415-113
5Latvia Women3003216-140
6Luxembourg Women2002014-140

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3300230239
2Russia3300100109
3Montenegro Women320157-26
4Bos-Herze Wom3012413-91
5Malta Women3012212-101
6Azerbaijan Women3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210151147
2Norway3210130137
3Poland Women31202115
4Albania Women311168-24
5Kosovo Women3012111-101
6Armenia Women3003016-160

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland220010196
2Italy22008086
3Romania Women22005056
4Lithuania Women200217-60
5Croatia Women200207-70
6Moldova Women200209-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany3300131129
2Portugal32107257
3Turkey Women21102114
4Serbia Women200227-50
5Israel Women200205-50
6Bulgaria Women200208-80

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France2200132116
2Wales22007076
3Slovenia Women21016333
4Greece Women2101312-93
5Estonia Women200205-50
6Kazakhstan Women200229-70
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

