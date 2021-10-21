Match ends, Republic of Ireland Women 0, Sweden 1.
A first-half own goal by Louise Quinn saw the Republic of Ireland lose 1-0 to Sweden in the first of their World Cup Group A qualifiers in Dublin.
A low drive by Stina Blackstenius deflected off the foot of the Birmingham City defender and into the net six minutes before half-time.
Katie McCabe and Lucy Quinn came closest to scoring for the hosts who put in a credible home performance.
The world-ranked number two Swedes top the group with three wins from three.
In the night's other game in the group, Finland kept up their 100% start to the campaign as a 3-0 victory at Georgia helped them keep up their pursuit of Sweden.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland Wom
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Brosnan
- 17FinnBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBarrettat 74'minutes
- 5Fahey
- 4Quinn
- 12McCarthy
- 13O'Gorman
- 15QuinnSubstituted forNoonanat 90+3'minutes
- 10O'Sullivan
- 6Connolly
- 11McCabe
- 14PayneSubstituted forKiernanat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walsh
- 3Scott
- 7Caldwell
- 8Kiernan
- 9Barrett
- 16Moloney
- 18Farrelly
- 19Grant
- 20Noonan
- 21Clancy
- 22McLaughlin
- 23Badana
Sweden
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lindahl
- 4Glas
- 13Ilestedt
- 6Eriksson
- 2Andersson
- 20BennisonSubstituted forZigiotti Olmeat 76'minutes
- 18Rolfö
- 16Angeldal
- 10JakobssonBooked at 49minsSubstituted forFischerat 89'minutes
- 11Blackstenius
- 8HurtigBooked at 52minsSubstituted forSchoughat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kullberg
- 5Fischer
- 7Janogy
- 9Rytting Kaneryd
- 12Falk
- 14Blomqvist
- 15Zigiotti Olme
- 17Curmark
- 19Anvegard
- 21Musovic
- 22Schough
- 23Rubensson
- Referee:
- Deborah Anex
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland Women 0, Sweden 1.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Áine O'Gorman.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Megan Connolly.
Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Saoirse Noonan replaces Lucy Quinn.
Attempt missed. Megan Connolly (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Filippa Angeldal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women).
Substitution, Sweden. Nilla Fischer replaces Sofia Jakobsson.
Offside, Republic of Ireland Women. Niamh Fahey tries a through ball, but Lucy Quinn is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Sweden).
Post update
Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden).
Post update
Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Olivia Schough (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filippa Angeldal.
Offside, Republic of Ireland Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Leanne Kiernan is caught offside.
Offside, Sweden. Jonna Andersson tries a through ball, but Olivia Schough is caught offside.
Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Jonna Andersson.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Katie McCabe.
Substitution, Sweden. Julia Zigiotti Olme replaces Hanna Bennison.