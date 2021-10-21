Last updated on .From the section Football

Sweden's players celebrate after Louise Quinn's own goal gave them a 1-0 win

A first-half own goal by Louise Quinn saw the Republic of Ireland lose 1-0 to Sweden in the first of their World Cup Group A qualifiers in Dublin.

A low drive by Stina Blackstenius deflected off the foot of the Birmingham City defender and into the net six minutes before half-time.

Katie McCabe and Lucy Quinn came closest to scoring for the hosts who put in a credible home performance.

The world-ranked number two Swedes top the group with three wins from three.

In the night's other game in the group, Finland kept up their 100% start to the campaign as a 3-0 victory at Georgia helped them keep up their pursuit of Sweden.

More to follow.