Markus Schopp: Barnsley sack head coach after one win in 15 Championship games

Markus Schopp replaced Valerien Ismael as the head coach of Barnsley in June
Barnsley have sacked head coach Markus Schopp after a run of one win in 15 league games and seven straight defeats left them 23rd in the Championship.

Appointed in June on a three-year contract, the Tykes have struggled under the 47-year-old's stewardship.

They have scored just 10 goals in the league this season, the second fewest of any club in the second tier.

"I wish the club all the best for the future and that they will achieve all their goals," he told the club website.

"I would like to thank all those who have accompanied me in this short but very intense time. It is a pity that our hard work was not reflected in the results."

Joseph Laumann will take charge on a temporary basis starting with Wednesday's league match against bottom side Derby County.

Former Sturm Graz and Austria midfielder Schopp joined the south Yorkshire club having previously led Hartberg to the Europa League qualifying round in 2020.

He replaced Valerien Ismael, who joined West Bromwich Albion, having taken Barnsley to last season's Championship play-offs.

Schopp was Barnsley's third managerial appointment from Austrian football, with Ismael and Gerhard Struber also previously joining from the Austrian Bundesliga.

"On behalf of everyone at Oakwell, I would like to thank Markus for the last few months and wish him well for the next step in his career," chief executive officer, Khaled El-Ahmad added.

"I would like supporters to know that the process for finding a suitable replacement is underway and we will announce a new appointment in due course."

  • Comment posted by jurgen klopps left nut , today at 11:19

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, today at 11:16

    Sack the overpaid players for not doing their job.
    Gross misconduct, instant dismissal..

  • Comment posted by Neil N, today at 10:54

    I wanted him to be a success but he obviously lost...or never had the squad on side. I know well never be up there with the big boys but this squad is better than this

  • Comment posted by Archibald90, today at 10:50

    Hope Darren Moore applys and gets it. The Wednesday need a decent manager. Carlos come back

    • Reply posted by Moomin, today at 10:58

      Moomin replied:
      Darren Moore is dreadful

  • Comment posted by Simon - London W11, today at 10:48

    Maybe he’s off to Spurs….

  • Comment posted by TykeFan1887, today at 10:47

    Time to party 🥳 should have sacked him sooner! But whos gonna want to come to little Barnsley 😔 I'd like Wilder or Alex Neil 🔴⚪

  • Comment posted by nigel hepplestone, today at 10:44

    Get big mick mcarthy down to oakwell pronto

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 10:42

    I think Barnsley's struggles this season just shows what a talented manager Ismael is really. Pretty sure they were struggling last season too until he came in

    • Reply posted by Moomin, today at 10:59

      Moomin replied:
      Ismael is totally abysmal

  • Comment posted by dpptyke, today at 10:38

    To be fair to Schopp, I think he tried his best but he simply wasn't up to it. Managing in the Austrian Bundesliga is clearly not sufficient experience for the step up to the Championship and the competitiveness we all know it has. I think every Reds fan will be hoping the board have learned from this, but then again.....

  • Comment posted by The Bus, today at 10:37

    Got the Barnsley Schopp !!

    • Reply posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 10:42

      3EyedCraven replied:
      Lovely stuff

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 10:36

    Yet again another manager sacked in a short period of time. Yet surely lots of the blame should be put on those who appointed him in the first place for having someone who didn't come up to their required standard ?

    And if they have made such a bad error then how can they be trusted not to do the same again ?

    Perhaps it's time those at top realised they are not good at their job.

    • Reply posted by SD1700852, today at 10:44

      SD1700852 replied:
      To be fair, their last two managers left to join other clubs, so isn't like all of their appointments have been bad. This guy did seem out of his depth though and for Barnsley a change was probably needed before they started to get cut off the other teams in the league

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 10:33

    ridiculous decision. he just needs more time

    • Reply posted by jonnyc, today at 10:44

      jonnyc replied:
      That has to be a wind up, the worst losing run in the clubs history in the championship, playing 2 CBs in midfield and leaving midfielders on the bench, falling out with players, playing a RWB as a centre midfielder, best striker taking corners, 1 win in 16games I could go the list is endless, the worst appointment in 40 years I've been watching

  • Comment posted by Bristolian Cream, today at 10:26

    If you lose to Bristol City then you deserve the bullet! 😆

    • Reply posted by TykeFan1887, today at 10:48

      TykeFan1887 replied:
      Muppet

