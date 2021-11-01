Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Markus Schopp replaced Valerien Ismael as the head coach of Barnsley in June

Barnsley have sacked head coach Markus Schopp after a run of one win in 15 league games and seven straight defeats left them 23rd in the Championship.

Appointed in June on a three-year contract, the Tykes have struggled under the 47-year-old's stewardship.

They have scored just 10 goals in the league this season, the second fewest of any club in the second tier.

"I wish the club all the best for the future and that they will achieve all their goals," he told the club website.

"I would like to thank all those who have accompanied me in this short but very intense time. It is a pity that our hard work was not reflected in the results."

Joseph Laumann will take charge on a temporary basis starting with Wednesday's league match against bottom side Derby County.

Former Sturm Graz and Austria midfielder Schopp joined the south Yorkshire club having previously led Hartberg to the Europa League qualifying round in 2020.

He replaced Valerien Ismael, who joined West Bromwich Albion, having taken Barnsley to last season's Championship play-offs.

Schopp was Barnsley's third managerial appointment from Austrian football, with Ismael and Gerhard Struber also previously joining from the Austrian Bundesliga.

"On behalf of everyone at Oakwell, I would like to thank Markus for the last few months and wish him well for the next step in his career," chief executive officer, Khaled El-Ahmad added.

"I would like supporters to know that the process for finding a suitable replacement is underway and we will announce a new appointment in due course."