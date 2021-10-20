Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is in advanced talks with Newcastle United after emerging as the leading contender to replace Steve Bruce as manager, but no final decision has been made and Rangers' Steven Gerrard remains under consideration along with Roberto Martínez, Frank Lampard, Lucien Favre, and Eddie Howe. (The Guardian) external-link

Steven Gerrard's close friend and former Liverpool team-mate, Jose Enrique, reckons the Rangers manager should jump at the chance to take over as Newcastle United boss following the departure of Steve Bruce. (The National) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been named fifth favourite by bookmakers for the Newcastle United job, the Englishman priced at 14/1, with Frank Lampard (11/1), Lucien Farve (4/1), Eddie Howe (4/1) and Pablo Fonseca (6/4) also in the running. (The Herald) external-link

Connor Goldson, whose current Rangers contract runs out next summer, replied "I couldn't tell you where it's at" when asked about talks over a new deal, but the centre-half urged the Scottish champions to resist English Premier League interest in Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson. (The Scotsman) external-link

Although Connor Goldson and Steven Gerrard have delivered mixed messages about a new Rangers contract for the centre-half, negotiations about a new deal have been ongoing for six months. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who has regularly been linked with big-money moves away from Ibrox, has told Futboleros con la FAM he feels that his relationship with the club's supporters makes him want to remain at Ibrox "for years to come". (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has revealed he has held talks with midfielders Jamie Walker and Aaron McEneff after leaving them out of recent matchday squads. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld has overtaken fellow former Dundee United player Johnny Russell, the Sporting Kansas City forward, as the top-earning Scot in Major League Soccer in the United States. (The Courier) external-link

Stevie Mallan says he had to jump at the chance to make his loan move from Hibernian to Yeni Malatyaspor permanent to improve himself in the Turkish top-flight against players like Lukas Podolski and Mario Balotelli despite the Glasgow-born midfielder finding life tough away from his family in the less cosmopolitan east of the country. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Hearts and Rangers winger Billy King has revealed his future at St Patrick's Athletic is uncertain despite helping his side sit second behind Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland as they chase a European qualification spot. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers chairman Douglas Park has clinched a court victory in his battle against the Scottish Professional Football League, with the Park's of Hamilton owner obtaining an interim interdict to prevent the Scottish FA proceeding with an arbitration process over car firm cinch's sponsorship involving Rangers, the SPFL and the league sponsor without his company taking part in proceedings. (The Herald) external-link