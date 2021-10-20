Champions League - Group F
Young BoysYoung Boys0VillarrealVillarreal2

Young Boys v Villarreal



Line-ups

Young Boys

Formation 5-3-2

  • 26von Ballmoos
  • 13Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 4Camara
  • 30Lauper
  • 25Lefort
  • 21García
  • 20AebischerBooked at 45mins
  • 35Martins Pereira
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 17Siebatcheu
  • 15Elia

Substitutes

  • 7Spielmann
  • 8Sierro
  • 9Kanga
  • 10Sulejmani
  • 11Jankewitz
  • 14Bürgy
  • 19Mambimbi
  • 24Maceiras
  • 32Rieder
  • 36Hefti
  • 61Zbinden
  • 68Laidani

Villarreal

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 21Pino
  • 5Parejo
  • 6Capoue
  • 19Coquelin
  • 24Pedraza
  • 7Moreno
  • 15Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Iborra
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 17Raba Antolín
  • 18Moreno
  • 20Peña
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
Referee:
Sergey Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamYoung BoysAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Young Boys 0, Villarreal 2.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Young Boys 0, Villarreal 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Francis Coquelin (Villarreal).

  4. Post update

    Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Foyth with a headed pass.

  6. Booking

    Michel Aebischer (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michel Aebischer (Young Boys).

  9. Post update

    Juan Foyth (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christopher Martins Pereira (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yeremi Pino.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Young Boys. Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu tries a through ball, but Meschak Elia is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Meschak Elia (Young Boys) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Michel Aebischer (Young Boys) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sandro Lauper.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by David von Ballmoos.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32108087
2Benfica31203035
3Barcelona310216-53
4Dynamo Kyiv301206-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta32105237
2Villarreal31115414
3Young Boys310224-23
4Man Utd310235-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32106337
2Sevilla30302203
3Lille302112-12
4Wolfsburg302124-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32104047
2Chelsea32013126
3Zenit St Petersburg31114134
4Malmö FF300309-90
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories