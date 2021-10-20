Young Boys v Villarreal

Second Half begins Young Boys 0, Villarreal 2.
Young Boys
Formation 5-3-2
- 26von Ballmoos
- 13Moumi Ngamaleu
- 4Camara
- 30Lauper
- 25Lefort
- 21García
- 20AebischerBooked at 45mins
- 35Martins Pereira
- 16Fassnacht
- 17Siebatcheu
- 15Elia
- 7Spielmann
- 8Sierro
- 9Kanga
- 10Sulejmani
- 11Jankewitz
- 14Bürgy
- 19Mambimbi
- 24Maceiras
- 32Rieder
- 36Hefti
- 61Zbinden
- 68Laidani
Villarreal
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Rulli
- 8Foyth
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 21Pino
- 5Parejo
- 6Capoue
- 19Coquelin
- 24Pedraza
- 7Moreno
- 15Danjuma
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 9Alcácer
- 10Iborra
- 11Chukwueze
- 12Estupiñán
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 17Raba Antolín
- 18Moreno
- 20Peña
- 22Mandi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- Sergey Karasev
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
First Half ends, Young Boys 0, Villarreal 2.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Villarreal).
Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Foyth with a headed pass.
Michel Aebischer (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michel Aebischer (Young Boys).
Juan Foyth (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Christopher Martins Pereira (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yeremi Pino.
Offside, Young Boys. Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu tries a through ball, but Meschak Elia is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Meschak Elia (Young Boys) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Michel Aebischer (Young Boys) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sandro Lauper.
Attempt missed. Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo following a corner.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by David von Ballmoos.
Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.
Attempt missed. Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.