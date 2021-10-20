Lille v Sevilla

Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Line-ups
Lille
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Grbic
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 6José Fonte
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 28Mandava
- 18Renato Sanches
- 21André
- 24Mvom Onana
- 7Bamba
- 9David
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 5Gudmundsson
- 8da Silva Rocha
- 10Ikoné
- 11Yazici
- 16Jakubech
- 19Lihadji
- 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 22Weah
- 27Niasse
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 20Santos Silva
- 4Rekik
- 19Acuña
- 25Reges
- 18Delaney
- 7Fernández Saez
- 21Torres
- 5Ocampos
- 12Mir
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 3Augustinsson
- 8Jordán
- 10Rakitic
- 11El Haddadi
- 14Rodríguez
- 17Lamela
- 24Gómez
- 30Carmona
- 33Pastor
- 36Romero
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Karim Rekik (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Lille).
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Óliver Torres.
Second Half
Second Half begins Lille 0, Sevilla 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Lille 0, Sevilla 0.
Attempt missed. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óliver Torres.
Attempt blocked. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reinildo with a cross.
Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óliver Torres.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Suso with a through ball.
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Lille).
Attempt blocked. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba.
Offside, Lille. Tiago Djaló tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.
Foul by Suso (Sevilla).
Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Rafa Mir.
Suso (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reinildo (Lille).
Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.