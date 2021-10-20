Champions League - Group G
LilleLille0SevillaSevilla0

Lille v Sevilla

Line-ups

Lille

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Grbic
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 6José Fonte
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 28Mandava
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 21André
  • 24Mvom Onana
  • 7Bamba
  • 9David
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 5Gudmundsson
  • 8da Silva Rocha
  • 10Ikoné
  • 11Yazici
  • 16Jakubech
  • 19Lihadji
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 22Weah
  • 27Niasse

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 4Rekik
  • 19Acuña
  • 25Reges
  • 18Delaney
  • 7Fernández Saez
  • 21Torres
  • 5Ocampos
  • 12Mir

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Augustinsson
  • 8Jordán
  • 10Rakitic
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 17Lamela
  • 24Gómez
  • 30Carmona
  • 33Pastor
  • 36Romero
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Karim Rekik (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Lille).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Óliver Torres.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Lille 0, Sevilla 0.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Lille 0, Sevilla 0.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óliver Torres.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reinildo with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óliver Torres.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Suso with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Lille).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Lille. Tiago Djaló tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Suso (Sevilla).

  16. Post update

    Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Rafa Mir.

  18. Post update

    Suso (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Reinildo (Lille).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32108087
2Benfica31203035
3Barcelona310216-53
4Dynamo Kyiv301206-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta32105237
2Villarreal31115414
3Young Boys310224-23
4Man Utd310235-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32106337
2Sevilla30302203
3Lille302112-12
4Wolfsburg302124-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32104047
2Chelsea32013126
3Zenit St Petersburg31114134
4Malmö FF300309-90
View full Champions League tables

