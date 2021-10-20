Champions League - Group E
BenficaBenfica0Bayern MunichBayern Munich4

Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich: Leroy Sane scores twice as late goal rush secures win for visitors

Leroy Sane scoring a free kick against Benfica
Leroy Sane had a direct hand in three of Bayern Munich's four goals (two goals, one assist).

Bayern Munich scored four goals in the final 20 minutes to beat Benfica and move five points clear at the top of their Champions League group.

Leroy Sane got two of the goals, opening the scoring with a brilliant free-kick before firing home a fourth.

Everton had headed a cross into his own net for Bayern's second and Robert Lewandowski tapped in a third.

It was frustrating for Benfica, who had earlier forced two excellent saves from Manuel Neuer.

The Bayern goalkeeper first kept out the hosts with a quick reaction save to deny Darwin Nunez's effort before tipping Diogo Goncalves' strike over the bar.

But the floodgates opened for Bayern after Sane's excellent 70th-minute free-kick as the dramatic finish left Benfica stunned.

The result means Bayern top Group E with three wins from three.

Benfica are second on four points while Barcelona are third on three points after recording their first win in the competition by beating bottom-of-the-table Dynamo Kyiv earlier on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Benfica

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 4Veríssimo da Silva
  • 30OtamendiBooked at 45mins
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 34Magalhães de AlmeidaSubstituted forCupido Goncalvesat 40'minutes
  • 20João MárioBooked at 51minsSubstituted forTaarabtat 81'minutes
  • 28Weigl
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 80'minutes
  • 15YaremchukSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 76'minutes
  • 9NúñezSubstituted forMatias Ramosat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Junior
  • 7Sousa Soares
  • 11Meité
  • 17Cupido Goncalves
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 23Radonjic
  • 49Taarabt
  • 55Goncalves Bernardo
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 88Matias Ramos
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
  • 97Reis Ferreira

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardSubstituted forGnabryat 66'minutes
  • 4Süle
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 56mins
  • 21HernándezBooked at 59minsSubstituted forRichardsat 85'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18SabitzerSubstituted forTolissoat 86'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forStanisicat 77'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 11ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 86'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 24Tolisso
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan
Attendance:
55,201

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home8
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Omar Richards.

  4. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lucas Veríssimo.

  5. Post update

    Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Kingsley Coman.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Omar Richards replaces Lucas Hernández.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 4. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Gonçalves.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Darwin Núñez.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Adel Taarabt replaces João Mário.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Rafa.

  18. Goal!

    Own Goal by Éverton, Benfica. Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 2.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Thomas Müller.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich3300120129
2Benfica311134-14
3Barcelona310216-53
4Dynamo Kyiv301206-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32016516
2Atalanta31115504
3Villarreal31117524
4Young Boys310236-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32106337
2Sevilla30302203
3Lille302112-12
4Wolfsburg302124-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33005059
2Chelsea32015146
3Zenit St Petersburg31024223
4Malmö FF3003011-110
View full Champions League tables

