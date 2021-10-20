Match ends, Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Bayern Munich scored four goals in the final 20 minutes to beat Benfica and move five points clear at the top of their Champions League group.
Leroy Sane got two of the goals, opening the scoring with a brilliant free-kick before firing home a fourth.
Everton had headed a cross into his own net for Bayern's second and Robert Lewandowski tapped in a third.
It was frustrating for Benfica, who had earlier forced two excellent saves from Manuel Neuer.
The Bayern goalkeeper first kept out the hosts with a quick reaction save to deny Darwin Nunez's effort before tipping Diogo Goncalves' strike over the bar.
But the floodgates opened for Bayern after Sane's excellent 70th-minute free-kick as the dramatic finish left Benfica stunned.
The result means Bayern top Group E with three wins from three.
Benfica are second on four points while Barcelona are third on three points after recording their first win in the competition by beating bottom-of-the-table Dynamo Kyiv earlier on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Benfica
Formation 3-4-3
- 99Vlachodimos
- 4Veríssimo da Silva
- 30OtamendiBooked at 45mins
- 5Vertonghen
- 34Magalhães de AlmeidaSubstituted forCupido Goncalvesat 40'minutes
- 20João MárioBooked at 51minsSubstituted forTaarabtat 81'minutes
- 28Weigl
- 3Grimaldo
- 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 80'minutes
- 15YaremchukSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 76'minutes
- 9NúñezSubstituted forMatias Ramosat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Junior
- 7Sousa Soares
- 11Meité
- 17Cupido Goncalves
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 23Radonjic
- 49Taarabt
- 55Goncalves Bernardo
- 77Aleixo Leite
- 88Matias Ramos
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
- 97Reis Ferreira
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5PavardSubstituted forGnabryat 66'minutes
- 4Süle
- 2UpamecanoBooked at 56mins
- 21HernándezBooked at 59minsSubstituted forRichardsat 85'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 18SabitzerSubstituted forTolissoat 86'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forStanisicat 77'minutes
- 10Sané
- 11ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 86'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 7Gnabry
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 24Tolisso
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
- Attendance:
- 55,201
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Post update
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Omar Richards.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lucas Veríssimo.
Post update
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica).
Post update
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Omar Richards replaces Lucas Hernández.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 4. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Gonçalves.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Darwin Núñez.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Adel Taarabt replaces João Mário.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Rafa.
Goal!
Own Goal by Éverton, Benfica. Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Thomas Müller.