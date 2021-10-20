Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leroy Sane had a direct hand in three of Bayern Munich's four goals (two goals, one assist).

Bayern Munich scored four goals in the final 20 minutes to beat Benfica and move five points clear at the top of their Champions League group.

Leroy Sane got two of the goals, opening the scoring with a brilliant free-kick before firing home a fourth.

Everton had headed a cross into his own net for Bayern's second and Robert Lewandowski tapped in a third.

It was frustrating for Benfica, who had earlier forced two excellent saves from Manuel Neuer.

The Bayern goalkeeper first kept out the hosts with a quick reaction save to deny Darwin Nunez's effort before tipping Diogo Goncalves' strike over the bar.

But the floodgates opened for Bayern after Sane's excellent 70th-minute free-kick as the dramatic finish left Benfica stunned.

The result means Bayern top Group E with three wins from three.

Benfica are second on four points while Barcelona are third on three points after recording their first win in the competition by beating bottom-of-the-table Dynamo Kyiv earlier on Wednesday.