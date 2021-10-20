Champions League - Group E
BenficaBenfica0Bayern MunichBayern Munich0

Benfica v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Benfica

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 4Veríssimo da Silva
  • 30OtamendiBooked at 45mins
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 34Magalhães de AlmeidaSubstituted forCupido Goncalvesat 40'minutes
  • 20João Mário
  • 28Weigl
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 15Yaremchuk
  • 9Núñez

Substitutes

  • 2Junior
  • 7Sousa Soares
  • 11Meité
  • 17Cupido Goncalves
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 23Radonjic
  • 49Taarabt
  • 55Goncalves Bernardo
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 88Matias Ramos
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
  • 97Reis Ferreira

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 11Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 24Tolisso
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 0.

  2. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Benfica).

  5. Booking

    Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Benfica 0-0 FC Bayern München.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves replaces André Almeida because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  17. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by João Mário (Benfica).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by João Mário with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

