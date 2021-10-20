Benfica v Bayern Munich

First Half ends, Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 0.
Line-ups
Benfica
Formation 3-4-3
- 99Vlachodimos
- 4Veríssimo da Silva
- 30OtamendiBooked at 45mins
- 5Vertonghen
- 34Magalhães de AlmeidaSubstituted forCupido Goncalvesat 40'minutes
- 20João Mário
- 28Weigl
- 3Grimaldo
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 15Yaremchuk
- 9Núñez
Substitutes
- 2Junior
- 7Sousa Soares
- 11Meité
- 17Cupido Goncalves
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 23Radonjic
- 49Taarabt
- 55Goncalves Bernardo
- 77Aleixo Leite
- 88Matias Ramos
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
- 97Reis Ferreira
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 6Kimmich
- 18Sabitzer
- 25Müller
- 10Sané
- 11Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 7Gnabry
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 24Tolisso
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Benfica).
Booking
Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).
VAR Decision: No Goal Benfica 0-0 FC Bayern München.
Hand ball by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves replaces André Almeida because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).
Post update
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by João Mário (Benfica).
Attempt saved. Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by João Mário with a cross.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.