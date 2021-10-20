Champions League - Group G
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg1WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1

FC Red Bull Salzburg v VfL Wolfsburg

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 43Kristensen
  • 6Onguéné
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 21Sucic
  • 11Aaronson
  • 19Camara
  • 13Seiwald
  • 77Okafor
  • 27Adeyemi

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 3Okoh
  • 7Capaldo
  • 9Adamu
  • 10Bernede
  • 14Kjærgaard
  • 15Diambou
  • 23Simic
  • 29Ludewig
  • 33Walke
  • 37Guindo
  • 95Bernardo

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 19Mbabu
  • 4Lacroix
  • 25Brooks
  • 15Roussillon
  • 8Vranckx
  • 27Arnold
  • 20Baku
  • 28Lukebakio
  • 11Steffen
  • 10Nmecha

Substitutes

  • 3Bornauw
  • 5van de Ven
  • 6Rosa Silva
  • 12Pervan
  • 17Philipp
  • 22Nmecha
  • 30Klinger
  • 33Ginczek
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Nicolas Seiwald.

  2. Post update

    Dangerous play by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  3. Post update

    Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

  6. Post update

    Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dodi Lukébakio (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John Brooks.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Sucic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  11. Post update

    Aster Vranckx (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  14. Post update

    Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories