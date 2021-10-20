FC Red Bull Salzburg v VfL Wolfsburg

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Nicolas Seiwald.
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Köhn
- 43Kristensen
- 6Onguéné
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 21Sucic
- 11Aaronson
- 19Camara
- 13Seiwald
- 77Okafor
- 27Adeyemi
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 3Okoh
- 7Capaldo
- 9Adamu
- 10Bernede
- 14Kjærgaard
- 15Diambou
- 23Simic
- 29Ludewig
- 33Walke
- 37Guindo
- 95Bernardo
Wolfsburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Casteels
- 19Mbabu
- 4Lacroix
- 25Brooks
- 15Roussillon
- 8Vranckx
- 27Arnold
- 20Baku
- 28Lukebakio
- 11Steffen
- 10Nmecha
Substitutes
- 3Bornauw
- 5van de Ven
- 6Rosa Silva
- 12Pervan
- 17Philipp
- 22Nmecha
- 30Klinger
- 33Ginczek
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Dangerous play by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Post update
Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dodi Lukébakio (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John Brooks.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Sucic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.
Post update
Hand ball by Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Aster Vranckx (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.