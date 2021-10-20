Europa Conference League - Group G
VitesseVitesse17:45TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: GelreDome

Vitesse v Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo happy to leave key players at home

Last updated on .From the section Football

The 10 outfield players who started against Newcastle will not travel for Spurs
The 10 outfield players who started against Newcastle will not travel for Spurs

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he is not thinking about risk-taking by leaving key players out of the Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse.

Spurs sit top of Group G on goal difference with four points from their opening two games.

But none of the outfield players who started in Sunday's 3-2 win at Newcastle have made the trip to the Netherlands for Thursday's match.

Asked if he was taking a gamble, Nuno said: "No. It's not about that."

The Portuguese added: "If someone gets that interpretation, I cannot do anything.

"When you decide to think about the risk, if you always think about the risk, you cannot decide. Decisions in life, all of them have risk.

"So it's about trying to analyse and see what is better for us in terms of our process during the week and for the future."

Tottenham travel to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday and then head to Burnley on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

"We have to measure all these things," Nuno added. "But what you are trying to say, if you allow me, is not right.

"We respect all the competitions, we respect all the games, and we consider that it's better for us to start the players that are going to start, leave some players here, work, recover well, so we can be able to compete better on the Sunday, and then we have Wednesday, and over and over again.

"But I repeat myself with the way I started, if you think about risk, you'll not decide."

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC banner

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 21st October 2021

  • VitesseVitesse17:45TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
  • HJK HelsinkiHJK Helsinki15:30Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
  • AlashkertAlashkert17:45LASKLASK
  • Anorthosis FamagustaAnorthosis Famagusta17:45FloraFlora
  • Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt17:45RomaRoma
  • FeyenoordFeyenoord17:45Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin
  • Maccabi HaifaMaccabi Haifa17:45Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen17:45PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika
  • NS MuraNS Mura17:45RennesRennes
  • FK QarabagFK Qarabag17:45KairatKairat
  • Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade20:00KAA GentKAA Gent
  • CSKA SofiaCSKA Sofia20:00Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maccabi Tel-Aviv21105234
2LASK21103124
3HJK Helsinki21014403
4Alashkert200238-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade22004046
2KAA Gent22003036
3Flora200203-30
4Anorthosis Famagusta200204-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma22008176
2Bodø/Glimt21103124
3CSKA Sofia201115-41
4Zorya Luhansk200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar21103214
2FK Jablonec21011103
3Randers FC20203302
4CFR Cluj201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord21102114
2Slavia Prague21014313
3Union Berlin21014313
4Maccabi Haifa201103-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen22006246
2PAOK Salonika21103124
3Slovan Bratislava201124-21
4Lincoln Red Imps200215-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham21107344
2Rennes21104314
3Vitesse21013213
4NS Mura200217-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Qarabag21104134
2FC Basel21104224
3Kairat201124-21
4Omonia Nicosia201114-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maccabi Tel-Aviv11004133
2LASK11002023
3HJK Helsinki100102-20
4Alashkert100114-30
1Partizan Belgrade11002023
2KAA Gent11001013
3Flora100101-10
4Anorthosis Famagusta100102-20
1Roma11005143
2Bodø/Glimt11003123
3Zorya Luhansk100113-20
4CSKA Sofia100115-40
1FK Jablonec11001013
2AZ Alkmaar10102201
3Randers FC10102201
4CFR Cluj100101-10
1Slavia Prague11003123
2Feyenoord10100001
3Maccabi Haifa10100001
4Union Berlin100113-20
1FC Copenhagen11003123
2PAOK Salonika11002023
3Slovan Bratislava100113-20
4Lincoln Red Imps100102-20
1Vitesse11002023
2Tottenham10102201
3Rennes10102201
4NS Mura100102-20
1FK Qarabag10100001
2Omonia Nicosia10100001
3FC Basel10100001
4Kairat10100001
View full Europa Conference League tables

Top Stories