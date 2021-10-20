Europa League - Group H
West Ham United v KRC Genk: Tomas Soucek fit after plastic surgery

Tomas Soucek
Tomas Soucek (second from right) was back in training for West Ham after his facial treatment

West Ham's Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek is fit for Thursday's Europa League game with Genk after having plastic surgery on his face.

Soucek, 26, was accidentally kicked in the face by Everton striker Salomon Rondon in Sunday's Premier League game.

"Tomas is OK. He's been a bit sore. He's had stitches in his lip, cheek and nose - he's fine," said Hammers boss David Moyes.

"I don't think his injuries would be any reason not to play him."

Moyes added: "It's just a decision on whether we decide to rest him or not - Tomas wants to play.

"He's had his lip stitched and he got it done by a plastic surgeon again because he had it done after the game.

"I said to him 'look at my eyebrows'. My eyebrows have been stitched from my years as a centre-half, so he's got a few more stitches before he gets to this level."

West Ham top Europa League Group H with two wins from two games, with Belgian side Genk in third place.

"I'm really enjoying it. We're a really happy club at the moment," said Moyes.

"Everyone's enjoying the league games and Europe and I have to say I'm really enjoying the European experience.

"I want the players to go far in it. It would be great if we could top the group, but trying to make sure that we go through would be the main aim at the moment."

