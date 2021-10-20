Last updated on .From the section Everton

Calvert-Lewin scored 16 goals in 33 Premier League games last season, his most productive for the Toffees

Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still "a number of weeks" away from returning from a quad injury after suffering a setback in his recovery.

The 24-year-old scored in each of his three Premier League appearances this season, but has been absent since the win over Brighton on 28 August.

Everton say a further update on his recovery will come "in due course".

Winger Andros Townsend is the club's top scorer this season with five goals.

Richarlison and Salomon Rondon, the most obvious replacements in a central striking role, have just one goal between them for Everton this season.