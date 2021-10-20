Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 0, Juventus 1.
Dejan Kulusevski's late header helped Juventus extend their winning start to this season's Champions League with victory over Zenit St Petersburg.
The Swedish substitute headed in Mattia de Sciglio's cross via the inside of the far post with four minutes to go.
It was one of only two efforts on target for Massimiliano Allegri's side, with Weston McKennie denied by a save.
Juve remain three points clear of Chelsea - who beat Malmo 4-0 - at the top of Group H.
Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Claudinho's long-range shot and Dmitriy Chistyakov's header in the first half but did not have a save to make after the break.
The victory set a Champions League record of consecutive away wins in the group stages, Juventus' seven in a row taking them clear of six each from Chelsea (2000-2004) and Manchester United (2009-2010).
This was their 150th win in the Champions League or European Cup.
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Kritsyuk
- 6Lovren
- 2ChistyakovSubstituted forKrugovoyat 88'minutes
- 44Rakitskiy
- 15KaravaevBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSutorminat 61'minutes
- 8Valle da Silva
- 5BarriosBooked at 30mins
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 10MalcomSubstituted forKuzyaevat 69'minutes
- 11Rodrigues Parisi LeonelSubstituted forErokhinat 88'minutes
- 22DzyubaSubstituted forAzmounat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Krugovoy
- 7Azmoun
- 14Kuzyaev
- 17Mostovoy
- 19Sutormin
- 21Erokhin
- 41Kerzhakov
- 64Kravtsov
- 85Kuznetsov
- 91Byazrov
- 94Khotulev
Juventus
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 58'minutes
- 14McKennie
- 27LocatelliSubstituted forArthurat 58'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 30BentancurSubstituted forRamseyat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forKulusevskiat 58'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forKeanat 76'minutes
- 22Chiesa
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 5Arthur
- 6Danilo
- 8Ramsey
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Sandro Schärer
- Attendance:
- 18,717
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 0, Juventus 1.
Post update
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Aaron Ramsey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Juventus).
Post update
Daniil Krugovoy (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dejan Lovren with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Claudinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daniil Krugovoy replaces Dmitriy Chistyakov.
Post update
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg).
Goal!
Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 0, Juventus 1. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Álvaro Morata.
Post update
Attempt missed. Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.
