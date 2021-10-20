Champions League - Group H
Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg0JuventusJuventus1

Zenit St Petersburg 0-1 Juventus: Dejan Kulusevski scores late winner

Dejan Kulusevski
Dejan Kulusevski is the second Swede to score for Juventus in the Champions League, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Dejan Kulusevski's late header helped Juventus extend their winning start to this season's Champions League with victory over Zenit St Petersburg.

The Swedish substitute headed in Mattia de Sciglio's cross via the inside of the far post with four minutes to go.

It was one of only two efforts on target for Massimiliano Allegri's side, with Weston McKennie denied by a save.

Juve remain three points clear of Chelsea - who beat Malmo 4-0 - at the top of Group H.

Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Claudinho's long-range shot and Dmitriy Chistyakov's header in the first half but did not have a save to make after the break.

The victory set a Champions League record of consecutive away wins in the group stages, Juventus' seven in a row taking them clear of six each from Chelsea (2000-2004) and Manchester United (2009-2010).

This was their 150th win in the Champions League or European Cup.

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kritsyuk
  • 6Lovren
  • 2ChistyakovSubstituted forKrugovoyat 88'minutes
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 15KaravaevBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSutorminat 61'minutes
  • 8Valle da Silva
  • 5BarriosBooked at 30mins
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 10MalcomSubstituted forKuzyaevat 69'minutes
  • 11Rodrigues Parisi LeonelSubstituted forErokhinat 88'minutes
  • 22DzyubaSubstituted forAzmounat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 7Azmoun
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 19Sutormin
  • 21Erokhin
  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 64Kravtsov
  • 85Kuznetsov
  • 91Byazrov
  • 94Khotulev

Juventus

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 58'minutes
  • 14McKennie
  • 27LocatelliSubstituted forArthurat 58'minutesBooked at 60mins
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forRamseyat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forKulusevskiat 58'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forKeanat 76'minutes
  • 22Chiesa

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 6Danilo
  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Sandro Schärer
Attendance:
18,717

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 0, Juventus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 0, Juventus 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Aaron Ramsey.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Booking

    Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Juventus).

  7. Post update

    Daniil Krugovoy (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dejan Lovren with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Claudinho.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daniil Krugovoy replaces Dmitriy Chistyakov.

  13. Post update

    Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 0, Juventus 1. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Álvaro Morata.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich3300120129
2Benfica311134-14
3Barcelona310216-53
4Dynamo Kyiv301206-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32016516
2Atalanta31115504
3Villarreal31117524
4Young Boys310236-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32106337
2Sevilla30302203
3Lille302112-12
4Wolfsburg302124-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33005059
2Chelsea32015146
3Zenit St Petersburg31024223
4Malmö FF3003011-110
View full Champions League tables

