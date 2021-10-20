Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dejan Kulusevski is the second Swede to score for Juventus in the Champions League, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Dejan Kulusevski's late header helped Juventus extend their winning start to this season's Champions League with victory over Zenit St Petersburg.

The Swedish substitute headed in Mattia de Sciglio's cross via the inside of the far post with four minutes to go.

It was one of only two efforts on target for Massimiliano Allegri's side, with Weston McKennie denied by a save.

Juve remain three points clear of Chelsea - who beat Malmo 4-0 - at the top of Group H.

Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Claudinho's long-range shot and Dmitriy Chistyakov's header in the first half but did not have a save to make after the break.

The victory set a Champions League record of consecutive away wins in the group stages, Juventus' seven in a row taking them clear of six each from Chelsea (2000-2004) and Manchester United (2009-2010).

This was their 150th win in the Champions League or European Cup.