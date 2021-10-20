Zenit St Petersburg v Juventus

Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Kritsyuk
- 6Lovren
- 2Chistyakov
- 44Rakitskiy
- 15KaravaevBooked at 46mins
- 8Valle da Silva
- 5BarriosBooked at 30mins
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 10Malcom
- 11Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 4Krugovoy
- 7Azmoun
- 14Kuzyaev
- 17Mostovoy
- 19Sutormin
- 21Erokhin
- 41Kerzhakov
- 64Kravtsov
- 85Kuznetsov
- 91Byazrov
- 94Khotulev
Juventus
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14McKennie
- 27Locatelli
- 30Bentancur
- 20Bernardeschi
- 9Morata
- 22Chiesa
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 5Arthur
- 6Danilo
- 8Ramsey
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Sandro Schärer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg).
Second Half
Second Half begins Zenit St Petersburg 0, Juventus 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 0, Juventus 0.
Post update
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg).
Post update
Attempt saved. Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudinho with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Post update
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Post update
Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Post update
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Post update
Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Post update
Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Federico Chiesa following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.