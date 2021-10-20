Champions League - Group H
Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg0JuventusJuventus0

Zenit St Petersburg v Juventus

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kritsyuk
  • 6Lovren
  • 2Chistyakov
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 15KaravaevBooked at 46mins
  • 8Valle da Silva
  • 5BarriosBooked at 30mins
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 10Malcom
  • 11Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 7Azmoun
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 19Sutormin
  • 21Erokhin
  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 64Kravtsov
  • 85Kuznetsov
  • 91Byazrov
  • 94Khotulev

Juventus

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14McKennie
  • 27Locatelli
  • 30Bentancur
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 9Morata
  • 22Chiesa

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 6Danilo
  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg).

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Zenit St Petersburg 0, Juventus 0.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 0, Juventus 0.

  6. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudinho with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).

  11. Post update

    Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).

  17. Post update

    Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Federico Chiesa following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

Top Stories