Champions League - Group E
BarcelonaBarcelona1Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0

Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv: Gerard Pique helps hosts to first win

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Gerard Pique's first goal of the season gave Barcelona the lead
Gerard Pique's first goal of the season gave Barcelona the lead

Gerard Pique scored Barcelona's first Champions League goal this season as Ronald Koeman's side beat Dynamo Kyiv to end their losing start to Group E.

Pique volleyed in a superb opener from Jordi Alba's cross as the hosts found the net in Europe for the first time in more than four and a half hours.

Barcelona were comfortable, if not clinical, and success keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

They sit third, one point behind Benfica, who play Bayern Munich later.

Barcelona headed into this fixture on the back of 3-0 defeats by Bayern and Benfica, managing just one shot on target in total.

They had not failed to find the net in three successive European games since March 1988 in the Uefa Cup - and Pique made sure that unwanted feat would not be repeated.

It was the 34-year-old defender's first goal of the campaign and a timely one for the hosts, who were on a run of 287 minutes without one in the competition and had been frustrated by Kyiv.

Sergino Dest earlier headed over and Ansu Fati wasted a good chance to double his side's lead, before Sergio Aguero was brought on for his first Champions League appearance for the club.

But the best chance that fell the former Manchester City striker's way in his 15-minute cameo was a speculative long-distance effort that struck a defender.

It means Barcelona head into Sunday's El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp on the back of successive wins this week, having beaten Valencia 3-1 at the weekend.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22MinguezaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 45'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de JongBooked at 90mins
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forRobertoat 69'minutes
  • 2Dest
  • 17de JongSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 45'minutes
  • 9DepaySubstituted forAgüeroat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 19Agüero
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 31Balde Martínez

Dynamo Kyiv

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Bushchan
  • 94KedzioraSubstituted forTymchykat 78'minutes
  • 25Zabarnyi
  • 34Syrota
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 15TsygankovSubstituted forKaravaevat 85'minutes
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 14de PenaSubstituted forNaum dos Santosat 61'minutes
  • 29BuyalskiySubstituted forRamírezat 85'minutes
  • 89SupryahaSubstituted forGarmashat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Verbic
  • 8Shepelev
  • 9Ramírez
  • 13Shabanov
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 19Garmash
  • 20Karavaev
  • 22Naum dos Santos
  • 24Tymchyk
  • 71Boyko
  • 73Shkurin
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
45,968

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamDynamo Kyiv
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away0
Fouls
Home18
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Dinamo Kiev 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Dinamo Kiev 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Denys Garmash (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Dinamo Kiev. Illia Zabarnyi tries a through ball, but Vitinho is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Vitinho (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

  10. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Oleksandr Karavaev (Dinamo Kiev).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Eric Ramírez replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Oleksandr Karavaev replaces Viktor Tsygankov.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Denys Garmash (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Ansu Fati is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32108087
2Benfica31203035
3Barcelona310216-53
4Dynamo Kyiv301206-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta32105237
2Villarreal31115414
3Young Boys310224-23
4Man Utd310235-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32106337
2Sevilla30302203
3Lille302112-12
4Wolfsburg302124-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32104047
2Chelsea32013126
3Zenit St Petersburg31114134
4Malmö FF300309-90
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories