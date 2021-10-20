Match ends, Barcelona 1, Dinamo Kiev 0.
Gerard Pique scored Barcelona's first Champions League goal this season as Ronald Koeman's side beat Dynamo Kyiv to end their losing start to Group E.
Pique volleyed in a superb opener from Jordi Alba's cross as the hosts found the net in Europe for the first time in more than four and a half hours.
Barcelona were comfortable, if not clinical, and success keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.
They sit third, one point behind Benfica, who play Bayern Munich later.
Barcelona headed into this fixture on the back of 3-0 defeats by Bayern and Benfica, managing just one shot on target in total.
They had not failed to find the net in three successive European games since March 1988 in the Uefa Cup - and Pique made sure that unwanted feat would not be repeated.
It was the 34-year-old defender's first goal of the campaign and a timely one for the hosts, who were on a run of 287 minutes without one in the competition and had been frustrated by Kyiv.
Sergino Dest earlier headed over and Ansu Fati wasted a good chance to double his side's lead, before Sergio Aguero was brought on for his first Champions League appearance for the club.
But the best chance that fell the former Manchester City striker's way in his 15-minute cameo was a speculative long-distance effort that struck a defender.
It means Barcelona head into Sunday's El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp on the back of successive wins this week, having beaten Valencia 3-1 at the weekend.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 22MinguezaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 45'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de JongBooked at 90mins
- 5Busquets
- 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forRobertoat 69'minutes
- 2Dest
- 17de JongSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 45'minutes
- 9DepaySubstituted forAgüeroat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 19Agüero
- 20Roberto
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28González Iglesias
- 31Balde Martínez
Dynamo Kyiv
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Bushchan
- 94KedzioraSubstituted forTymchykat 78'minutes
- 25Zabarnyi
- 34Syrota
- 16Mykolenko
- 15TsygankovSubstituted forKaravaevat 85'minutes
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10Shaparenko
- 14de PenaSubstituted forNaum dos Santosat 61'minutes
- 29BuyalskiySubstituted forRamírezat 85'minutes
- 89SupryahaSubstituted forGarmashat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Verbic
- 8Shepelev
- 9Ramírez
- 13Shabanov
- 17Lyednyev
- 18Andriyevskyi
- 19Garmash
- 20Karavaev
- 22Naum dos Santos
- 24Tymchyk
- 71Boyko
- 73Shkurin
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Attendance:
- 45,968
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Dinamo Kiev 0.
Post update
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Post update
Denys Garmash (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Dinamo Kiev. Illia Zabarnyi tries a through ball, but Vitinho is caught offside.
Booking
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Post update
Vitinho (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oleksandr Karavaev (Dinamo Kiev).
Post update
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
Post update
Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev).
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Eric Ramírez replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Oleksandr Karavaev replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Denys Garmash (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Ansu Fati is caught offside.