Champions League - Group E
BarcelonaBarcelona0Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0

Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22Mingueza
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 2Dest
  • 17de Jong
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 19Agüero
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 31Balde Martínez

Dynamo Kyiv

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Bushchan
  • 94Kedziora
  • 25Zabarnyi
  • 34Syrota
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 14de Pena
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 89Supryaha

Substitutes

  • 7Verbic
  • 8Shepelev
  • 9Ramírez
  • 13Shabanov
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 19Garmash
  • 20Karavaev
  • 22Naum dos Santos
  • 24Tymchyk
  • 71Boyko
  • 73Shkurin
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamDynamo Kyiv
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Serhiy Sydorchuk.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Dinamo Kiev) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitaliy Buyalskiy.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Vladyslav Supryaha (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.

  First Half begins.

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv302105-52
4Barcelona301206-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg31204315
2Wolfsburg30302203
3Sevilla20202202
4Lille201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22004046
2Chelsea21011103
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

