Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv

Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 22Mingueza
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 2Dest
- 17de Jong
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 19Agüero
- 20Roberto
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28González Iglesias
- 31Balde Martínez
Dynamo Kyiv
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Bushchan
- 94Kedziora
- 25Zabarnyi
- 34Syrota
- 16Mykolenko
- 15Tsygankov
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10Shaparenko
- 14de Pena
- 29Buyalskiy
- 89Supryaha
Substitutes
- 7Verbic
- 8Shepelev
- 9Ramírez
- 13Shabanov
- 17Lyednyev
- 18Andriyevskyi
- 19Garmash
- 20Karavaev
- 22Naum dos Santos
- 24Tymchyk
- 71Boyko
- 73Shkurin
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev).
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Serhiy Sydorchuk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Dinamo Kiev) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitaliy Buyalskiy.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Post update
Vladyslav Supryaha (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.