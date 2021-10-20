Aberdeen are on a run of 10 games without a win in all competitions

Stephen Glass welcomes the "brilliant" backing of Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack but is offering "zero excuses" as he strives to arrest a terrible run.

Cormack gave an impassioned defence of Glass on Monday after a fifth successive league loss, saying it was "way too early" to consider changes.

And while Glass "appreciated" the support, he insists it will affect his determination to shift the momentum.

"It does not change our focus on preparing for games," he said.

"The team have shown we should be getting more points than we have been - they continue to believe in that and the people who put us here believe in that.

"The good thing for the supporters is that they saw how passionate the chairman is about the situation, the belief he has got in the people he has in here.

"But the be all and end all is getting results on the pitch and I am fully aware of what happens if that doesn't happen.

"There are people who want to push that agenda that bit quicker - they would probably rather that we don't get the results so that they can be proved right - but it is my job to prove the people who put us in this position, right.

"There are zero excuses coming out of my mouth and it is something I am looking forward to rectifying as quick as I can."