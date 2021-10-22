The Scottish Premiership season hits the 10-game mark with one of the most wide-open title races in years still a possibility.

Only six points separate the top six sides, half the gap that had already been created at the same stage last season.

As was the case just over a year ago, Rangers are top, but the reigning champions could be knocked off their perch by the time they visit St Mirren on Sunday.

What else should we look out for this weekend?

Will Hearts 'put down marker'?

Craig Halkett's dramatic stoppage-time equaliser at Ibrox last weekend not only keeps the only unbeaten team in the top flight hanging on to the coattails of leaders Rangers, but presents them with the chance to go top with a victory over Dundee.

It could only last 24 hours, but manager Robbie Neilson sees it as an opportunity to "put down a marker" against the side who were promoted with them last term.

Neilson didn't see Halkett's header as he was in the tunnel following a red card that has triggered a three-game touchline ban - and he will need to look on from the stand as his players aim to go 10 league games without defeat for the first time since early 2018.

The man most likely to threaten that achievement is Leigh Griffiths, the on-loan Celtic striker who got off the mark last weekend as Dundee broke their Premiership duck with a 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

During his time with Hibs and Celtic, Griffiths scored nine times against Hearts, but the form of veteran former team-mate Craig Gordon is perhaps key to the Edinburgh outfit's excellent opening and no goalkeeper has made more saves, or has a higher save percentage, than the 38-year-old Scotland international.

Will Hibs keep pressure on Glass?

Stephen Glass is under pressure as his side face one of his other former clubs

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass' position is the mirror image of Neilson's, although club chairman Dave Cormack said in a colourful interview with BBC Sportsound that he retains faith in his long-term plan and in his manager despite five league defeats on the spin - and 10 winless games in all competitions.

Fans' chants were not so complimentary at Dens Park last weekend and Glass desperately needs a victory against visitors who also want to get back on track.

Hibernian fell out of the top four for the first time in 18 months after taking a pasting from Dundee United at Easter Road.

Derek McInnes had the measure of Hibs, losing just four times to the Edinburgh side in his eight years at the Aberdeen helm, but Ross will be hoping a third straight win against the Dons will keep all of the heat on Glass.

Which surprise package will prevail?

The two early front-runners for 'surprise package' of the season meet at Tannadice on Saturday.

United will be buoyed by that brilliant 3-0 win away to Hibs, three points that hoisted them up to third place, while Motherwell are clinging on to a top-six spot.

Tam Courts' hosts discovered their scoring touch after managing just five goals in the preceding eight outings, with central midfielder Declan Glass shining for an hour on his first United start in over 20 months.

However, while the visitors are seeking to avoid a third defeat in a row after a good start to the season, they are unbeaten on their last three visits to Tannadice.

Will Saints halt Celtic Park trend?

You can imagine a few punters putting bets on Celtic romping home by a few goals in front of their own fans.

Not just because, having won just twice in their previous eight fixtures, Ange Postecoglou's side are seeking a fourth straight win after Tuesday's 2-0 win over Ferencvaros in the Europa League and have had an extra day to recover than normal from their group-stage exertions.

Neither simply because visitors St Johnstone are fresh from a bruising 3-0 home defeat by Livingston.

But also because the Perth side's notoriously stingy defence have more often than not been found wanting against the Glasgow side.

Although Callum Davidson's side did force a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in December, it was the odd man out in 11 out of 12 defeats overall against Celtic during which they have scored twice and conceded a frightening 36 times.

Saints have gone 19 games without a win against Saturday's hosts since a 2-1 win at McDiarmid Park in May 2016 - and 11 at Celtic Park since a 1-0 win in March 2015.

That trend will not be helped by St Johnstone's shot-shy attack, the Perth side managing fewer attempts at goal than any Premiership side this season.

Will County claim first league win?

Malky Mackay's Ross County are looking for their first league win of the season

Ross County prop up the Premiership after nine games without a win, four at home, and are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat overall.

Visitors Livingston ended their own run of three-straight losses with that handsome win in Perth last weekend, halting a run of five away games without a goal in style.

They were also unbeaten in any of their four meetings with County last season, scoring more league goals against the Dingwall outfit than any other since summer 2019.

If that trend continues, County's Malky Mackay would become the first manager to fail to win each of his first 10 matches in the competition since Martin Canning lost 13 with Hamilton Academical in the 2014-15 campaign.

Will in-form Buddies block Rangers' progress?

Despite still leading the Premiership, at least until Hearts' game on Saturday, the feeling that Rangers are not the force they were when winning the title last season was perhaps underlined by last weekend's late Hearts equaliser at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard's side will arrive in Paisley having got some weight off their shoulders with their first Europa League group win of the season, 2-0 at home to Brondby on Thursday.

The downside was the possibility of having to reorganise their defence on Sunday with centre-half Leon Balogun being an injury doubt after being forced off against the Danes.

One of the last trips they would want in the circumstances after a bruising midweek game is to a side unbeaten in six outings and seeking a fourth victory in a row. However, St Mirren have only beaten Rangers once in their past 15 meetings, albeit that came in Paisley last December - 3-2 in the League Cup.