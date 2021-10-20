Nigel Pearson has yet to lead Bristol City to a home win in the Championship since taking over as manager in February

Nigel Pearson says he has to take responsibility for Bristol City's poor home form after their late loss to Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate.

Forest scored two goals in the space of 50 seconds in stoppage time to win 2-1.

City have not won at home since 26 January - a run of 17 games during which they have lost 12 times and have let in four stoppage-time goals this season, costing them three wins.

"I have to shoulder the criticism at the moment," Pearson said.

"It's my team, I pick it, I make the decisions in terms of who goes on, who goes off, what I really want is the players to be able to do is go out there and perform as well as they can.

"Regardless of what anybody feels tonight I know they're an honest group, but we've got work to do clearly," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

City dropped to 13th in the Championship - a position down mainly to the four wins from six away games they have played this season.

"Tonight even I can't hide from the fact that clearly the players found it difficult to deal with conceding that first goal and unfortunately we conceded another one," added Pearson, who took over at Ashton Gate in February after succeeding Dean Holden.

"It's a tough one to take, but we will all have to face up to how we approach the next game.

"We've got to try and make coming to watch us for our fans a pleasurable experience instead of feeling nervous.

"I understand why that is, it's really very difficult at the moment, but we have to work hard to find our way out of it.

"My job is to find the solutions and at the moment I'm not doing that and that's a tough one."