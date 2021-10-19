Ryan Broom (right) scored Argyle's third after Ryan Hardie (left) stumbled over the ball when it was stuck on the wet turf

Plymouth Argyle's manager Ryan Lowe has hailed the club's ground staff for ensuring his side's 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers went ahead.

Argyle's final goal in the last few minutes came after the ball got stuck in increasing amounts of standing water, but the game did conclude.

The result kept the Pilgrims top of the League One table.

"That's why we've invested in a good pitch and invested in good groundsmen because they're top draw," he said.

"It's not just us and the team and the staff, we've got teams behind the team and the ground staff are a team, they deserve the three points as well tonight and they'll be happy that they've given us a pitch to play on for 95 minutes."

The result stretched Argyle's unbeaten run to 13 matches and they are a point clear of second-placed Sunderland who have two games in hand on the Devon side.

"First half I thought we were well worthy of the two goals, I'd have liked one more at least, we had some fantastic chances," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"Second half we could have had another one or two maybe, fair play to Bolton, they got at us and had a go.

"I thought all round the pitch they were fantastic and they took it off their own back to see the game through they way they did, and I'm really pleased with that as that shows you've got leadership qualities on the pitch."