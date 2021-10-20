Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jamie Ward first played in the FA Cup for Torquay United in 2006

Buxton reaching the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 59 years will be "massive financially" for the club, according to forward Jamie Ward.

The former Northern Ireland international joined the Northern Premier League side in the summer.

And they beat Kettering Town of the National League North 3-1 after extra time despite a floodlights failure.

"We're still unbeaten in all competitions, even pre-season," 35-year-old Ward told BBC Radio Derby.

"Just to keep that momentum and all that positive thinking, it's great for us as a group of players."

The Bucks trailed 1-0 against Kettering, having drawn the original tie 2-2, but Ben Milnes equalised and two goals in extra time by former Sheffield United striker Diego de Girolamo eventually gave them victory.

Ward has played for several clubs including Sheffield United, Derby County and Nottingham Forest during his career

And he scored his last FA Cup goal for Forest in a 1-0 win over QPR in January 2016.

"I've not really done too much in the FA Cup to be honest," he said.

Ward reached round two with Solihull Moors last season and to do so again, Buxton must win at another National League North side, York City, who won 3-1 at Morpeth in their replay.

"Our most important thing is trying to get out of our league and getting promoted, but Kettering are in the same league as York so we know we can compete," said Ward.

"For Premier League clubs I think the [FA Cup] magic's not quite there any more, but for clubs like ourselves and National League clubs and League Two clubs, it's a money spinner as well.

"For us getting through to the first round is going to be massive financially."