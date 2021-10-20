Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Erin Cuthbert opened the scoring as Scotland hammered the Faroe Islands at Hampden last month

Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier: Scotland v Hungary Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch: BBC Alba, Listen: Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Erin Cuthbert still has to "pinch myself" at playing for Scotland as the forward prepares for her 46th cap at just 23 years old.

The Chelsea forward is aiming to net for the fourth international running to help preserve Scotland's 100% start to 2023 World Cup qualifying when Hungary visit Hampden on Friday.

Under new head coach Pedro Martinez Losa, Scotland have begun with wins over Hungary and the Faroe Islands.

"I dreamed of one cap," Cuthbert said.

"I just dreamed of playing for my country, I didn't even dream of being a professional footballer.

"Part of me wanted to be, but I didn't know if it was possible. It was never on the TV, it wasn't accessible to me.

"I couldn't go to my local club to watch it like you can now with Rangers, Glasgow City, Celtic, who all have professional environments.

"When I go home and see my friends, they say, 'I can't believe you're actually a footballer'. Not a lot of people get out of Irvine. I'm fortunate to live the dream but am under no illusions that things can change in the blink of an eye."

Cuthbert says the Scotland squad are learning "the beauty of football" from Spaniard Martinez Losa as the former Arsenal and Bordeaux manager implements his style.

"I feel it's more free-flowing, I'm really enjoying it," she added.

"We know we're not going to be the finished article straight away. But you're starting to see, like against Hungary, little snippets and us trying to play more progressive, attacking football.

"But in the last campaign we really struggled with conceding silly goals and that's ultimately what let us down.

"Pedro has made us harder to beat and having the structure in defence has given us more freedom to express ourselves in attack. We're creating more chances than ever."