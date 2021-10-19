Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Dundee
Everton will revive their attempts to sign Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson with a fresh bid in January after having two offers for the 20-year-old rejected in the summer transfer window. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Rangers legend Graeme Souness has urged Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard - who is believed to be on a three-man shortlist for the Newcastle job - to reject any offer to replace Steve Bruce at the Premier League club. (Sun)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou apologised to "all the employers who had little productivity" on Tuesday as a 50,000-plus crowd attended Celtic Park for a 15:30 kick-off to see their side defeat Ferencvaros 2-0 in the Europa League. (Scotsman)
Blackburn Rovers believe their midfielder Joe Rothwell is "almost certain" to agree a pre-contract with Rangers in January. (Football League World)
Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Hetherston believes chairman Dave Cormack's "ego is in danger of getting the club relegated" after he backed under-pressure manager Stephen Glass amid a 10-game winless run. (Daily Record)
Glass says Aberdeen's young players are being let down by underperforming experienced team-mates (Press & Journal)
Thomas Courts has answered his critics with an impressive start as Dundee United head coach, says ex-Tannadice manager Craig Levein. (Daily Record)
Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan hails the influence of experienced pair Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths on and off the pitch after scoring his first league goal to secure victory over Aberdeen on Saturday. (Courier)