Last updated on .From the section Burnley

NFL star Jenkins has a minority stake in the ALK Capital investment group that took over Burnley last December

Two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins has taken a stake in Premier League club Burnley.

The NFL player has become a minority stakeholder in the ALK Capital investment group that took over the Lancashire club last year.

Jenkins, 33, currently plays for New Orleans Saints and is a two-time Super Bowl winner and three-time Pro Bowl Safety.

"I'm excited to enter this new relationship," he told the club.

"Burnley is known for its tenacity, work ethic, good sportsmanship and efficient operational infrastructure."

The 12-year NFL veteran visited Turf Moor for the first time at the weekend and was given a tour alongside Burnley chairman Alan Pace, before watching Burnley take on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

Jenkins added: "It is a great fit for me personally and my company to invest in the growth of the sport alongside a historic organisation that aligns with our values."

Burnley chairman Pace said the club was "thrilled to have him as part of our investment group".

He added: "Malcolm has a wealth of high-level experience, not only as an elite sportsman, but through his successful business and philanthropic enterprises. We look forward to him helping our efforts to develop the club on and off the pitch."