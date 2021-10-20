Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City beat Club Bruges 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday

Five people have been arrested after a Manchester City fan was attacked following Tuesday's Champions League game against Club Bruges.

The Belgian man, 63, who watched City's 5-1 win at the Jan Breydel Stadium, is in a life-threatening condition.

The attack took place at the E40 motorway services in Drongen, 45km from Bruges.

City said they were "shocked and saddened" by the incident, while Club Bruges said they were "horrified".

A statement from the East Flanders public prosecutor said: "A man wearing a Manchester City scarf had stopped his car at the highway parking in Drongen after the match and had gone to the shop.

"According to the first findings of the investigation, his football scarf was taken in the shop by a suspect and he walked outside with it. Subsequently, the victim came into confrontation with some suspects in the parking lot, and ended up on the ground after physical aggression.

"The emergency services arrived on the scene. The victim, a 63-year-old man from Ninove, was taken to hospital. He is in mortal danger. Due to these facts, the police arrested five people during the night."

Club Bruges said in a statement they "strongly disapprove of all criminal behaviour, both inside and outside the stadium and put tolerance first", adding: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends."

City said they were currently working with counterparts at Club Bruges, as well as with Belgian and Greater Manchester Police, to establish more information.

"Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital," their statement added.