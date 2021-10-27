Match ends, West Ham United 0(5), Manchester City 0(3).
Holders Manchester City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after West Ham United won 5-3 on penalties in front of an ecstatic sell-out crowd at London Stadium.
The fourth-round tie had ended goalless after 90 minutes before Said Benrahma scored the decisive spot-kick.
Phil Foden fired his penalty wide to give the Hammers the advantage in the shootout.
It is the first time since 2016 City, who have won the competition for the past four seasons, have been eliminated.
Pep Guardiola made nine changes to his side but City finished the 90 minutes with substitutes Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish on the pitch as they searched for a winner in normal time.
Despite peppering West Ham's goal with 25 attempts, they could not find a breakthrough as the hosts claimed a famous win to advance to Saturday's quarter-final draw.
Nathan Ake should have headed City ahead in the first half before Ilkay Gundogan missed another chance from an angle.
Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola made a fine save to keep out John Stones' close-range header while West Ham's best chance in normal time fell to Tomas Soucek.
Memorable night for Hammers
Not since losing to Manchester United at Old Trafford five years ago have City been beaten in the competition.
West Ham scored all five of their penalties and have now knocked out both Manchester clubs on their way to the last-eight after winning at Old Trafford in the third round.
Their season continues to gather momentum under David Moyes.
Sitting fourth in the Premier League, they have won all three Europa League group games and now find themselves in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.
Moyes made eight changes against City but his side dug deep to frustrate the visitors and have now kept four successive clean sheets.
They created several chances of their own in normal time before penalties from club captain Mark Noble, Jarrod Bowen, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell and substitute Benrahma left Hammers fans celebrating a memorable victory.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Areola
- 31Johnson
- 15Dawson
- 23Diop
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 16Noble
- 11VlasicSubstituted forBenrahmaat 62'minutes
- 10LanziniSubstituted forCoufalat 82'minutes
- 26MasuakuSubstituted forFornalsat 62'minutes
- 7YarmolenkoSubstituted forBowenat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Zouma
- 5Coufal
- 8Fornals
- 20Bowen
- 22Benrahma
- 35Randolph
- 50Ashby
- 51Chesters
- 75Baptiste
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Steffen
- 2WalkerSubstituted forCanceloat 45'minutes
- 5Stones
- 6Aké
- 11Zinchenko
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forGrealishat 83'minutes
- 25Fernandinho
- 8Gündogan
- 26MahrezSubstituted forFodenat 72'minutes
- 80PalmerSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 76'minutes
- 7Sterling
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10Grealish
- 14Laporte
- 16Rodri
- 27Cancelo
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- 53Edozie
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, West Ham United 0(5), Manchester City 0(3).
Goal! West Ham United 0(5), Manchester City 0(3). Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! West Ham United 0(4), Manchester City 0(3). Jack Grealish (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal! West Ham United 0(4), Manchester City 0(2). Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! West Ham United 0(3), Manchester City 0(2). Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! West Ham United 0(3), Manchester City 0(1). Craig Dawson (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! West Ham United 0(2), Manchester City 0(1). João Cancelo (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! West Ham United 0(2), Manchester City 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Phil Foden should be disappointed.
Goal! West Ham United 0(1), Manchester City 0. Mark Noble (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Shootout begins West Ham United 0, Manchester City 0.
Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 0.
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
"Evening everyone and welcome to another night of games to decide who gets beat by Manchester City at Wembley on 27 February next year."
Didn't age very well did it. Thank you West Ham for making this anyone's tropy.
It reeks of the worst kind of idiotic management types who justify their jobs by pitching 'new and different makes me a genius'. Fools.
Ha Ha Ha Ha…
Gotta love these Hammers.
Well done West Ham, hope you win it now.
West ham always a pleasure. Good honest club.
COYI
Stick that in your pipe Margaret