EFL Cup
West HamWest Ham United0Man CityManchester City0
West Ham United win 5-3 on penalties

West Ham United 0-0 Manchester City (5-3 pens): Hammers beat holders Man City on penalties

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments497

West Ham beat holders Manchester City on penalties in the Carabao Cup
West Ham have beaten both Manchester United and Manchester City on their way to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Holders Manchester City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after West Ham United won 5-3 on penalties in front of an ecstatic sell-out crowd at London Stadium.

The fourth-round tie had ended goalless after 90 minutes before Said Benrahma scored the decisive spot-kick.

Phil Foden fired his penalty wide to give the Hammers the advantage in the shootout.

It is the first time since 2016 City, who have won the competition for the past four seasons, have been eliminated.

Pep Guardiola made nine changes to his side but City finished the 90 minutes with substitutes Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish on the pitch as they searched for a winner in normal time.

Despite peppering West Ham's goal with 25 attempts, they could not find a breakthrough as the hosts claimed a famous win to advance to Saturday's quarter-final draw.

Nathan Ake should have headed City ahead in the first half before Ilkay Gundogan missed another chance from an angle.

Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola made a fine save to keep out John Stones' close-range header while West Ham's best chance in normal time fell to Tomas Soucek.

Memorable night for Hammers

Not since losing to Manchester United at Old Trafford five years ago have City been beaten in the competition.

West Ham scored all five of their penalties and have now knocked out both Manchester clubs on their way to the last-eight after winning at Old Trafford in the third round.

Their season continues to gather momentum under David Moyes.

Sitting fourth in the Premier League, they have won all three Europa League group games and now find themselves in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

Moyes made eight changes against City but his side dug deep to frustrate the visitors and have now kept four successive clean sheets.

They created several chances of their own in normal time before penalties from club captain Mark Noble, Jarrod Bowen, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell and substitute Benrahma left Hammers fans celebrating a memorable victory.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Areola
  • 31Johnson
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Diop
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 16Noble
  • 11VlasicSubstituted forBenrahmaat 62'minutes
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forCoufalat 82'minutes
  • 26MasuakuSubstituted forFornalsat 62'minutes
  • 7YarmolenkoSubstituted forBowenat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Zouma
  • 5Coufal
  • 8Fornals
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Benrahma
  • 35Randolph
  • 50Ashby
  • 51Chesters
  • 75Baptiste

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Steffen
  • 2WalkerSubstituted forCanceloat 45'minutes
  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forGrealishat 83'minutes
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 8Gündogan
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forFodenat 72'minutes
  • 80PalmerSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 76'minutes
  • 7Sterling

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Grealish
  • 14Laporte
  • 16Rodri
  • 27Cancelo
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 53Edozie
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home7
Away25
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 0(5), Manchester City 0(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, West Ham United 0(5), Manchester City 0(3).

  3. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 0(5), Manchester City 0(3). Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 0(4), Manchester City 0(3). Jack Grealish (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 0(4), Manchester City 0(2). Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 0(3), Manchester City 0(2). Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 0(3), Manchester City 0(1). Craig Dawson (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 0(2), Manchester City 0(1). João Cancelo (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 0(2), Manchester City 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Phil Foden should be disappointed.

  11. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 0(1), Manchester City 0. Mark Noble (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins West Ham United 0, Manchester City 0.

  13. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 0.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

