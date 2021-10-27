EFL Cup
West HamWest Ham United0Man CityManchester City0

West Ham United v Manchester City

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Areola
  • 31Johnson
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Diop
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 16Noble
  • 11Vlasic
  • 10Lanzini
  • 26Masuaku
  • 7Yarmolenko

Substitutes

  • 4Zouma
  • 5Coufal
  • 8Fornals
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Benrahma
  • 35Randolph
  • 50Ashby
  • 51Chesters
  • 75Baptiste

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Steffen
  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 8Gündogan
  • 26Mahrez
  • 80Palmer
  • 7Sterling

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Grealish
  • 14Laporte
  • 16Rodri
  • 27Cancelo
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 53Edozie
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

  4. Post update

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  6. Post update

    Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).

  9. Post update

    Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez tries a through ball, but Cole Palmer is caught offside.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

