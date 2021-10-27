West Ham United v Manchester City

Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Areola
- 31Johnson
- 15Dawson
- 23Diop
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 16Noble
- 11Vlasic
- 10Lanzini
- 26Masuaku
- 7Yarmolenko
Substitutes
- 4Zouma
- 5Coufal
- 8Fornals
- 20Bowen
- 22Benrahma
- 35Randolph
- 50Ashby
- 51Chesters
- 75Baptiste
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Steffen
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 6Aké
- 11Zinchenko
- 17De Bruyne
- 25Fernandinho
- 8Gündogan
- 26Mahrez
- 80Palmer
- 7Sterling
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10Grealish
- 14Laporte
- 16Rodri
- 27Cancelo
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- 53Edozie
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Post update
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).
Post update
Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).
Post update
Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez tries a through ball, but Cole Palmer is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.