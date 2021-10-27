EFL Cup
PrestonPreston North End0LiverpoolLiverpool2

Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool: Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi on target

Takumi Minamino
Takumi Minamino has scored three goals in two Carabao Cup appearances this season

Second-half goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi secured Liverpool's place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the expense of a resolute Preston North End side at Deepdale.

Japan striker Minamino, who scored twice in his side's 3-0 win over Norwich City in the previous round, finished neatly from Neco Williams' cross to end the Championship outfit's stubborn resistance after 62 minutes.

Origi, who also netted in the previous round, then produced a brilliant improvised finish with his heel to put the result beyond doubt with six minutes remaining.

Jurgen Klopp named an entirely different Liverpool side to the one which thrashed Manchester United 5-0 on Sunday and despite dominating possession for long periods it was Preston who fashioned the best early opportunities.

The Reds, level with Manchester City as record eight-time League Cup winners, will learn their quarter-final opponents when the draw takes place at 10:30 BST on Saturday, 30 October.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Rudd
  • 2van den Berg
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 15Rafferty
  • 13McCannSubstituted forJohnsonat 78'minutes
  • 18LedsonSubstituted forWhitemanat 79'minutes
  • 3CunninghamSubstituted forEarlat 69'minutes
  • 44Potts
  • 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forRiis Jakobsenat 63'minutes
  • 24MaguireSubstituted forSinclairat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Whiteman
  • 5Bauer
  • 11Johnson
  • 12Iversen
  • 14Storey
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 23Huntington
  • 31Sinclair
  • 32Earl

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Adrián
  • 76N Williams
  • 32MatipSubstituted forPhillipsat 45'minutes
  • 12Gomez
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forDixon-Bonnerat 90+1'minutes
  • 17JonesSubstituted forBeckat 90+1'minutes
  • 80Morton
  • 86BlairSubstituted forBradleyat 55'minutes
  • 27Origi
  • 18Minamino

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 9Firmino
  • 20Jota
  • 45Dixon-Bonner
  • 47Phillips
  • 54Hughes
  • 63Beck
  • 84Bradley
  • 97de Araújo Pitaluga Filho
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Preston North End 0, Liverpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Preston North End 0, Liverpool 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Elijah Dixon-Bonner replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Owen Beck replaces Curtis Jones.

  6. Post update

    Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Conor Bradley.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Earl (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Divock Origi.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Preston North End 0, Liverpool 2. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Benjamin Whiteman replaces Ryan Ledson.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Scott Sinclair replaces Sean Maguire.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson replaces Alistair McCann.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool).

  18. Post update

    Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Sepp van den Berg tries a through ball, but Emil Riis Jakobsen is caught offside.

Top Stories