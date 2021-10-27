Match ends, Preston North End 0, Liverpool 2.
Second-half goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi secured Liverpool's place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the expense of a resolute Preston North End side at Deepdale.
Japan striker Minamino, who scored twice in his side's 3-0 win over Norwich City in the previous round, finished neatly from Neco Williams' cross to end the Championship outfit's stubborn resistance after 62 minutes.
Origi, who also netted in the previous round, then produced a brilliant improvised finish with his heel to put the result beyond doubt with six minutes remaining.
Jurgen Klopp named an entirely different Liverpool side to the one which thrashed Manchester United 5-0 on Sunday and despite dominating possession for long periods it was Preston who fashioned the best early opportunities.
The Reds, level with Manchester City as record eight-time League Cup winners, will learn their quarter-final opponents when the draw takes place at 10:30 BST on Saturday, 30 October.
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rudd
- 2van den Berg
- 6Lindsay
- 16Hughes
- 15Rafferty
- 13McCannSubstituted forJohnsonat 78'minutes
- 18LedsonSubstituted forWhitemanat 79'minutes
- 3CunninghamSubstituted forEarlat 69'minutes
- 44Potts
- 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forRiis Jakobsenat 63'minutes
- 24MaguireSubstituted forSinclairat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Whiteman
- 5Bauer
- 11Johnson
- 12Iversen
- 14Storey
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 23Huntington
- 31Sinclair
- 32Earl
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Adrián
- 76N Williams
- 32MatipSubstituted forPhillipsat 45'minutes
- 12Gomez
- 21Tsimikas
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forDixon-Bonnerat 90+1'minutes
- 17JonesSubstituted forBeckat 90+1'minutes
- 80Morton
- 86BlairSubstituted forBradleyat 55'minutes
- 27Origi
- 18Minamino
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 9Firmino
- 20Jota
- 45Dixon-Bonner
- 47Phillips
- 54Hughes
- 63Beck
- 84Bradley
- 97de Araújo Pitaluga Filho
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 0, Liverpool 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Elijah Dixon-Bonner replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Owen Beck replaces Curtis Jones.
Post update
Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).
Post update
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Conor Bradley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua Earl (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Divock Origi.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 0, Liverpool 2. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Benjamin Whiteman replaces Ryan Ledson.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Scott Sinclair replaces Sean Maguire.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson replaces Alistair McCann.
Post update
Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool).
Post update
Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Preston North End. Sepp van den Berg tries a through ball, but Emil Riis Jakobsen is caught offside.
