Preston North End v Liverpool

Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rudd
- 2van den Berg
- 6Lindsay
- 16Hughes
- 15Rafferty
- 13McCann
- 18Ledson
- 3Cunningham
- 44Potts
- 29Barkhuizen
- 24Maguire
Substitutes
- 4Whiteman
- 5Bauer
- 11Johnson
- 12Iversen
- 14Storey
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 23Huntington
- 31Sinclair
- 32Earl
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Adrián
- 76N Williams
- 32Matip
- 12Gomez
- 21Tsimikas
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17Jones
- 80Morton
- 86Blair
- 27Origi
- 18Minamino
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 9Firmino
- 20Jota
- 45Dixon-Bonner
- 47Phillips
- 54Hughes
- 63Beck
- 84Bradley
- 97de Araújo Pitaluga Filho
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alistair McCann.
Offside, Preston North End. Alistair McCann tries a through ball, but Liam Lindsay is caught offside.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Adrián.
Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Maguire with a through ball.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Matip.
Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Brad Potts (Preston North End).
Attempt missed. Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alistair McCann.
Attempt missed. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sean Maguire following a fast break.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.