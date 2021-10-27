EFL Cup
PrestonPreston North End0LiverpoolLiverpool0

Preston North End v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Rudd
  • 2van den Berg
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 15Rafferty
  • 13McCann
  • 18Ledson
  • 3Cunningham
  • 44Potts
  • 29Barkhuizen
  • 24Maguire

Substitutes

  • 4Whiteman
  • 5Bauer
  • 11Johnson
  • 12Iversen
  • 14Storey
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 23Huntington
  • 31Sinclair
  • 32Earl

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Adrián
  • 76N Williams
  • 32Matip
  • 12Gomez
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 80Morton
  • 86Blair
  • 27Origi
  • 18Minamino

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 9Firmino
  • 20Jota
  • 45Dixon-Bonner
  • 47Phillips
  • 54Hughes
  • 63Beck
  • 84Bradley
  • 97de Araújo Pitaluga Filho
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).

  2. Post update

    Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alistair McCann.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Alistair McCann tries a through ball, but Liam Lindsay is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Adrián.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Maguire with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Matip.

  11. Post update

    Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Brad Potts (Preston North End).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alistair McCann.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sean Maguire following a fast break.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories