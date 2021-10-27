Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Brentford lost 3-2 at Stoke City in the Championship in October 2020

Brentford reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the second successive season after winning at Championship side Stoke City for the first time.

Last season's semi-finalists went ahead when Ivan Toney set up Sergi Canos to drill home following a corner.

Toney followed up his assist with a goal of his own as the forward made it three for the season when he slotted home from 12 yards for a much-changed Brentford side.

Stoke knocked out Watford in the previous round but were unable to add a second Premier League scalp, despite reducing the deficit through a fine finish from the edge of the box by former Bees player Romaine Sawyers.

