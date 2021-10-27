EFL Cup
StokeStoke City1BrentfordBrentford2

Stoke City 1-2 Brentford: Bees reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Ivan Toney celebrates scoring for Brentford against Stoke in the Carabao Cup
Brentford lost 3-2 at Stoke City in the Championship in October 2020

Brentford reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the second successive season after winning at Championship side Stoke City for the first time.

Last season's semi-finalists went ahead when Ivan Toney set up Sergi Canos to drill home following a corner.

Toney followed up his assist with a goal of his own as the forward made it three for the season when he slotted home from 12 yards for a much-changed Brentford side.

Stoke knocked out Watford in the previous round but were unable to add a second Premier League scalp, despite reducing the deficit through a fine finish from the edge of the box by former Bees player Romaine Sawyers.

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Bursik
  • 19ØstigardBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
  • 36Souttar
  • 16Wilmot
  • 21Duhaney
  • 28Sawyers
  • 15ThompsonSubstituted forInceat 82'minutes
  • 14Tymon
  • 10CampbellSubstituted forSimaat 63'minutes
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forSurridgeat 63'minutes
  • 11DoughtySubstituted forVrancicat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Smith
  • 5Chester
  • 8Vrancic
  • 18Brown
  • 20Oakley-Boothe
  • 22Surridge
  • 23Ince
  • 27Sima

Brentford

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 40Fernández
  • 20Ajer
  • 4Goode
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 14GhoddosBooked at 76mins
  • 28BidstrupSubstituted forNørgaardat 62'minutes
  • 8JensenSubstituted forOnyekaat 72'minutes
  • 7CanósSubstituted forHenryat 72'minutes
  • 9ForssSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 72'minutes
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 3Henry
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 15Onyeka
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 33Maghoma
  • 34Oyegoke
  • 36Stevens
  • 41Cox
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
9,584

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stoke City 1, Brentford 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, Brentford 2.

  3. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ben Wilmot (Stoke City).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Josef Bursik.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Toney with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  8. Post update

    Romaine Sawyers (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mario Vrancic (Stoke City).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Demeaco Duhaney.

  15. Post update

    Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mario Vrancic (Stoke City).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Jacob Brown replaces Leo Østigard.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Tom Ince replaces Jordan Thompson.

  19. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ben Wilmot (Stoke City).

