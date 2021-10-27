Match ends, Stoke City 1, Brentford 2.
Brentford reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the second successive season after winning at Championship side Stoke City for the first time.
Last season's semi-finalists went ahead when Ivan Toney set up Sergi Canos to drill home following a corner.
Toney followed up his assist with a goal of his own as the forward made it three for the season when he slotted home from 12 yards for a much-changed Brentford side.
Stoke knocked out Watford in the previous round but were unable to add a second Premier League scalp, despite reducing the deficit through a fine finish from the edge of the box by former Bees player Romaine Sawyers.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Bursik
- 19ØstigardBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
- 36Souttar
- 16Wilmot
- 21Duhaney
- 28Sawyers
- 15ThompsonSubstituted forInceat 82'minutes
- 14Tymon
- 10CampbellSubstituted forSimaat 63'minutes
- 9FletcherSubstituted forSurridgeat 63'minutes
- 11DoughtySubstituted forVrancicat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 2Smith
- 5Chester
- 8Vrancic
- 18Brown
- 20Oakley-Boothe
- 22Surridge
- 23Ince
- 27Sima
Brentford
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 40Fernández
- 20Ajer
- 4Goode
- 22M Jorgensen
- 30Roerslev
- 14GhoddosBooked at 76mins
- 28BidstrupSubstituted forNørgaardat 62'minutes
- 8JensenSubstituted forOnyekaat 72'minutes
- 7CanósSubstituted forHenryat 72'minutes
- 9ForssSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 72'minutes
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 3Henry
- 6Nørgaard
- 15Onyeka
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 33Maghoma
- 34Oyegoke
- 36Stevens
- 41Cox
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 9,584
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, Brentford 2.
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Wilmot (Stoke City).
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Josef Bursik.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Toney with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).
Post update
Romaine Sawyers (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a through ball.
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Stoke City).
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Demeaco Duhaney.
Post update
Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Jacob Brown replaces Leo Østigard.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Tom Ince replaces Jordan Thompson.
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Wilmot (Stoke City).
Comments
Join the conversation