EFL Cup
StokeStoke City0BrentfordBrentford1

Stoke City v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Bursik
  • 19Østigard
  • 36Souttar
  • 16Wilmot
  • 21Duhaney
  • 28Sawyers
  • 15Thompson
  • 14Tymon
  • 10Campbell
  • 9Fletcher
  • 11Doughty

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Smith
  • 5Chester
  • 8Vrancic
  • 18Brown
  • 20Oakley-Boothe
  • 22Surridge
  • 23Ince
  • 27Sima

Brentford

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 40Fernández
  • 20Ajer
  • 4Goode
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 8Jensen
  • 7Canós
  • 9Forss
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 3Henry
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 15Onyeka
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 33Maghoma
  • 34Oyegoke
  • 36Stevens
  • 41Cox
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Souttar (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Fletcher (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Thompson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mads Bidstrup.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Stoke City 0, Brentford 1. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Toney following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Josef Bursik.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mads Roerslev.

  9. Post update

    Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Stoke City).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Forss (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.

  12. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Leo Østigard (Stoke City).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. Josef Bursik tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

