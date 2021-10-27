Stoke City v Brentford

Attempt missed. Harry Souttar (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Bursik
- 19Østigard
- 36Souttar
- 16Wilmot
- 21Duhaney
- 28Sawyers
- 15Thompson
- 14Tymon
- 10Campbell
- 9Fletcher
- 11Doughty
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 2Smith
- 5Chester
- 8Vrancic
- 18Brown
- 20Oakley-Boothe
- 22Surridge
- 23Ince
- 27Sima
Brentford
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 40Fernández
- 20Ajer
- 4Goode
- 22M Jorgensen
- 30Roerslev
- 14Ghoddos
- 28Bidstrup
- 8Jensen
- 7Canós
- 9Forss
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 3Henry
- 6Nørgaard
- 15Onyeka
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 33Maghoma
- 34Oyegoke
- 36Stevens
- 41Cox
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.
Attempt saved. Steven Fletcher (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Thompson.
Attempt missed. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mads Bidstrup.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 0, Brentford 1. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Toney following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Josef Bursik.
Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mads Roerslev.
Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Marcus Forss (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leo Østigard (Stoke City).
Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a cross.
Offside, Stoke City. Josef Bursik tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.