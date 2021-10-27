Match ends, Leicester City 2(4), Brighton and Hove Albion 2(2).
Leicester edged Brighton on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after an entertaining game finished 2-2 at the King Power Stadium.
Neal Maupay's penalty hit the crossbar and Enock Mwepu's effort was saved by Danny Ward to send the Foxes through.
Harvey Barnes had opened the scoring early on before a dramatic end to the first half saw two goals in added time.
Adam Webster poked in but Ademola Lookman put the Foxes back in front, before Mwepu levelled again on 71.
It was the midfielder's first goal for the Seagulls, as he looped a header into the corner - but the celebrations turned to disappointment after penalties.
Maupay was the first to miss from the spot, hammering his effort against the bar, before Ward got down smartly to save Mwepu's low kick and book Leicester a spot in the last eight.
"When you get to this stage you want to get to the quarter-finals," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who made 10 changes to his side.
"I am delighted with the mentality of the team, a lot of players who haven't played as much, we showed our quality to get the goals and composure at the end to go through."
A minute's silence took place before kick-off to mark the third anniversary of a helicopter crash that killed Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh.
The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Saturday.
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Ward
- 4Söyüncü
- 23Vestergaard
- 5BertrandSubstituted forMendyat 59'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 38Daley-CampbellSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 73'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forMaddisonat 59'minutes
- 20ChoudhurySubstituted forSoumaréat 66'minutes
- 33Thomas
- 37LookmanSubstituted forIheanachoat 73'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7Barnes
- 29Daka
Substitutes
- 10Maddison
- 14Iheanacho
- 18Amartey
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 24Mendy
- 27Castagne
- 35Jakupovic
- 42Soumaré
- 54Marcal-Madivadua
Brighton
Formation 3-4-3
- 23Steele
- 4WebsterSubstituted forBissoumaat 63'minutes
- 24Duffy
- 28RobertsSubstituted forCucurellaat 69'minutes
- 34VeltmanSubstituted forDunkat 63'minutes
- 13Groß
- 10Mac Allister
- 33BurnSubstituted forMwepuat 45'minutes
- 60SarmientoSubstituted forMaupayat 69'minutes
- 7Connolly
- 27Locadia
Substitutes
- 3Cucurella
- 5Dunk
- 8Bissouma
- 9Maupay
- 12Mwepu
- 16Scherpen
- 42Leonard
- 53Tsoungui
- 57Offiah
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 21,163
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Leicester City 2(4), Brighton and Hove Albion 2(2).
Post update
Penalty saved! Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Leicester City 2(4), Brighton and Hove Albion 2(2). Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Leicester City 2(3), Brighton and Hove Albion 2(2). Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Leicester City 2(3), Brighton and Hove Albion 2(1). Patson Daka (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Leicester City 2(2), Brighton and Hove Albion 2(1). Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Post update
Goal! Leicester City 2(2), Brighton and Hove Albion 2(1). Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Leicester City 2(1), Brighton and Hove Albion 2(1). Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Leicester City 2(1), Brighton and Hove Albion 2. James Maddison (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Leicester City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.
Booking
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
We had him v Newcastle - wasn’t the best tbh.
I dancing our chances of going all the way in this comp !
We spent 13 million on Bencovic why does he never get a chance?
Brilliant to finally have Maddison back, joy to watch.