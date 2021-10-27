EFL Cup
BurnleyBurnley0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Lucas Moura heads winner for Spurs

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Lucas Moura
Lucas Moura came on in the first half after Bryan Gil picked up an injury

Substitute Lucas Moura headed the winner as Tottenham beat Burnley at Turf Moor to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

It was a welcome victory for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, whose side had lost their past two games.

An unmarked Moura, who replaced Bryan Gil in the first half, nodded Emerson Royal's delivery into the ground and beyond Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Pope had made a superb save from Giovani lo Celso moments earlier.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Saturday.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14RobertsBooked at 70mins
  • 22Collins
  • 6Mee
  • 23Pieters
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forLennonat 75'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 4Cork
  • 11McNeilSubstituted forCornetat 75'minutes
  • 19RodriguezSubstituted forBarnesat 60'minutes
  • 27VydraSubstituted forWoodat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 9Wood
  • 10Barnes
  • 17Lennon
  • 18Westwood
  • 20Cornet
  • 25Norris
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long

Tottenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Gollini
  • 12Leite de Souza Junior
  • 4Romero
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 33Davies
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 29SkippSubstituted forNdombeleat 66'minutes
  • 11GilSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 25'minutes
  • 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forRodonat 89'minutes
  • 23BergwijnSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 3Reguilón
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 14Rodon
  • 15Dier
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 28Ndombele
  • 40Austin
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  7. Post update

    Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Joe Rodon replaces Giovani Lo Celso.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erik Pieters (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ben Davies.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).

  15. Post update

    Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Post update

    Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Maxwel Cornet replaces Dwight McNeil.

  • Comment posted by Troy McClure, today at 21:48

    Dyche's thugball tactics failed again. COYS

  • Comment posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 21:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by atlantico, today at 21:47

    Tottenham need a manager with energy and enthusiasm, that which may reflect on the team. With the present manager they are as dreary as him.

  • Comment posted by rdkdpq3i, today at 21:45

    Harry Kane wouldn't make it in a PUB team. He would get mocked for being lazy, a diver and a cart horse, who can only take penalties

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 21:45

    Tottenham hit the big time 😂

  • Comment posted by Troy McClure, today at 21:45

    Confidence building win, spanky spanky time for United again this weekend me thinks

  • Comment posted by Jayrmcf, today at 21:44

    Burnley continue to be absolutely pointless.

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 21:43

    Oh dear, Spurs have turned the corner, that Nuno is a cagey one!😹🐔

  • Comment posted by zeberdee1983, today at 21:42

    COYS!!

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 21:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Graham Broach, today at 21:41

    A deserved win but we were hanging on in the last 10 minutes, dropping back deeper and deeper, which is always worrying for us Spurs fans. Now for Saturday's draw...

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 21:41

    …. we’re on our way to Wembley ….

    … or probably the emirates in the quarters ….

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 21:41

    Yeh I’m 1st

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 21:43

      Ottoman replied:
      ye, nope

  • Comment posted by youknownothingstupid, today at 21:40

    Yet again almost painful to watch, even with the first goal. Its almost as though Spurs just don't want to score.The game only really livened up when Son came on. Utter shambles, dreadful passing and Spurs looking more an more like a Sunday afternoon pub team.

    • Reply posted by zeberdee1983, today at 21:44

      zeberdee1983 replied:
      You certainly live up to your username

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 21:39

    Great result for Burnley.

