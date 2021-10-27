Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Lucas Moura came on in the first half after Bryan Gil picked up an injury

Substitute Lucas Moura headed the winner as Tottenham beat Burnley at Turf Moor to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

It was a welcome victory for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, whose side had lost their past two games.

An unmarked Moura, who replaced Bryan Gil in the first half, nodded Emerson Royal's delivery into the ground and beyond Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Pope had made a superb save from Giovani lo Celso moments earlier.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Saturday.