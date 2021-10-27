Match ends, Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Substitute Lucas Moura headed the winner as Tottenham beat Burnley at Turf Moor to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
It was a welcome victory for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, whose side had lost their past two games.
An unmarked Moura, who replaced Bryan Gil in the first half, nodded Emerson Royal's delivery into the ground and beyond Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope.
Pope had made a superb save from Giovani lo Celso moments earlier.
The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Saturday.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 14RobertsBooked at 70mins
- 22Collins
- 6Mee
- 23Pieters
- 7GudmundssonSubstituted forLennonat 75'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 4Cork
- 11McNeilSubstituted forCornetat 75'minutes
- 19RodriguezSubstituted forBarnesat 60'minutes
- 27VydraSubstituted forWoodat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 9Wood
- 10Barnes
- 17Lennon
- 18Westwood
- 20Cornet
- 25Norris
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
Tottenham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Gollini
- 12Leite de Souza Junior
- 4Romero
- 6D Sánchez
- 33Davies
- 5Højbjerg
- 29SkippSubstituted forNdombeleat 66'minutes
- 11GilSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 25'minutes
- 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forRodonat 89'minutes
- 23BergwijnSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 3Reguilón
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 14Rodon
- 15Dier
- 25Tanganga
- 27Lucas Moura
- 28Ndombele
- 40Austin
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Booking
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Joe Rodon replaces Giovani Lo Celso.
Attempt missed. Erik Pieters (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a headed pass.
Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Hand ball by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).
Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Maxwel Cornet replaces Dwight McNeil.
