Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Search BBC
Search BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
EFL Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
WED 27 Oct 2021
EFL Cup
Burnley
Burnley
19:45
Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Venue:
Turf Moor
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Last updated on
Less than a minute ago
Less than a minute ago
.
From the section
League Cup
Follow live text coverage of Wednesday's Carabao Cup action
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Wednesday 27th October 2021
Burnley
Burnley
19:45
Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester
Leicester City
19:45
Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion
Preston
Preston North End
19:45
Liverpool
Liverpool
Stoke
Stoke City
19:45
Brentford
Brentford
West Ham
West Ham United
19:45
Man City
Manchester City
View all
EFL Cup scores
Top Stories
Scottish Premiership: Fir Park passes pitch inspection; St Johnstone game in doubt
Live
Live
From the section
Football
La Liga: Barcelona losing at Rayo Vallecano
Live
Live
From the section
European Football
England thump Bangladesh for second win
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
362
Comments