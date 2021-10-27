Match ends, Rangers 2, Aberdeen 2.
Premiership leaders Rangers came from two goals behind to secure a draw with Aberdeen in the emotionally-charged aftermath of Walter Smith's death.
Home manager Steven Gerrard had urged his side to give a performance worthy of their former team boss.
But headed goals from Christian Ramirez and Scott Brown gave injury-hit Aberdeen an early lead.
An Alfredo Morelos header reduced the arrears before the break and James Tavernier's penalty rescued a point.
It ensured Rangers are now unbeaten in nine meetings between the sides but have had their lead at the top of the table reduced to two points, with city rivals Celtic now their nearest challengers.
A steady stream of wreaths, scarves and jerseys had built up into a mountain of tributes outside the gates of Smith's beloved Ibrox since Rangers announced the sad news more than 24 hours earlier.
The quiet contemplation, tears and grief of those emotions spilled over into tumultuous welcome for their present day favourites as they unfurled flags and banners lauding their deceased hero ahead of kick-off before descending again into a respectful hush for the minute's silence.
Both Gerrard and captain Tavernier talked before the game about the best way of the players paying tribute being to put in a performance and result that would have made Smith proud.
The immediacy of the loss led Gerrard to leave goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielder Steven Davis on the bench, with the veteran duo having played under the former manager.
Those that did start looked fired up by the occasion and Calvin Bassey immediately weaved his way into the penalty box before forcing goalkeeper Joe Lewis to beat away his shot at the near post.
However, the Dons made them pay for a lapse of concentration at the back and unmarked striker Ramirez headed in Ryan Hedges' cross at the back post.
Rangers threatened an immediate reply against a makeshift Dons defence with Brown at its heart, but it was the former Celtic captain who struck next, evading marker James Tavernier to send a diving header home from a corner.
This time, Rangers' response did produce a goal, Tavernier making up for his defensive lapse by sending in a curling free-kick that found the forehead of striker Morelos.
The second half was almost totally dominated by the home side, but they were looking increasingly frustrated until former Ibrox centre-half David Bates was adjudged to have nudged into the back of substitute Fashion Sakala and Tavernier was his usually accurate self from the spot.
Rangers fans had unfurled a flag declaring "for deeds done and glories won, thank you", but even their late managerial great would have been satisfied to escape with a point in such testing circumstances.
More to follow.
Rangers
Starting XI
Aberdeen
Starting XI
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
8.63
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number24Player nameCampbellAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number15Player nameMcGeouchAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number11Player nameHedgesAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
8.21
Substitutes
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number23Player nameSamuelsAverage rating
7.28
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 33McLaughlin
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26Balogun
- 3Bassey
- 17AriboSubstituted forWrightat 77'minutes
- 4LundstramSubstituted forArfieldat 61'minutes
- 18Kamara
- 25RoofeSubstituted forSakalaat 77'minutes
- 20MorelosBooked at 90mins
- 7Hagi
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 10Davis
- 15Simpson
- 16Patterson
- 23Wright
- 30Sakala
- 37Arfield
Aberdeen
Formation 5-4-1
- 1LewisBooked at 86mins
- 16OjoBooked at 22mins
- 27BatesBooked at 81mins
- 8Brown
- 2McCrorie
- 24Campbell
- 17HayesSubstituted forSamuelsat 90+5'minutes
- 19FergusonBooked at 20mins
- 15McGeouch
- 11Hedges
- 9RamírezSubstituted forWatkinsat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Watkins
- 10McGinn
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 21Gurr
- 23Samuels
- 25Woods
- 44M Longstaff
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 49,760
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Aberdeen 2.
Post update
Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).
Post update
Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Austin Samuels replaces Jonny Hayes because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.
Booking
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
Post update
Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dean Campbell with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).
Post update
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Ferguson.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by David Bates.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leon Balogun (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Booking
Joe Lewis (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by David Bates.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Wright with a cross.