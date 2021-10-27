Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2AberdeenAberdeen2

Rangers 2-2 Aberdeen: Home comeback denies Dons amid emotional Walter Smith tributes

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos scores
Alfredo Morelos brought Rangers back into the game

Premiership leaders Rangers came from two goals behind to secure a draw with Aberdeen in the emotionally-charged aftermath of Walter Smith's death.

Home manager Steven Gerrard had urged his side to give a performance worthy of their former team boss.

But headed goals from Christian Ramirez and Scott Brown gave injury-hit Aberdeen an early lead.

An Alfredo Morelos header reduced the arrears before the break and James Tavernier's penalty rescued a point.

It ensured Rangers are now unbeaten in nine meetings between the sides but have had their lead at the top of the table reduced to two points, with city rivals Celtic now their nearest challengers.

A steady stream of wreaths, scarves and jerseys had built up into a mountain of tributes outside the gates of Smith's beloved Ibrox since Rangers announced the sad news more than 24 hours earlier.

The quiet contemplation, tears and grief of those emotions spilled over into tumultuous welcome for their present day favourites as they unfurled flags and banners lauding their deceased hero ahead of kick-off before descending again into a respectful hush for the minute's silence.

Both Gerrard and captain Tavernier talked before the game about the best way of the players paying tribute being to put in a performance and result that would have made Smith proud.

The immediacy of the loss led Gerrard to leave goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielder Steven Davis on the bench, with the veteran duo having played under the former manager.

Those that did start looked fired up by the occasion and Calvin Bassey immediately weaved his way into the penalty box before forcing goalkeeper Joe Lewis to beat away his shot at the near post.

However, the Dons made them pay for a lapse of concentration at the back and unmarked striker Ramirez headed in Ryan Hedges' cross at the back post.

Rangers threatened an immediate reply against a makeshift Dons defence with Brown at its heart, but it was the former Celtic captain who struck next, evading marker James Tavernier to send a diving header home from a corner.

This time, Rangers' response did produce a goal, Tavernier making up for his defensive lapse by sending in a curling free-kick that found the forehead of striker Morelos.

The second half was almost totally dominated by the home side, but they were looking increasingly frustrated until former Ibrox centre-half David Bates was adjudged to have nudged into the back of substitute Fashion Sakala and Tavernier was his usually accurate self from the spot.

Rangers fans had unfurled a flag declaring "for deeds done and glories won, thank you", but even their late managerial great would have been satisfied to escape with a point in such testing circumstances.

More to follow.

Rangers

Starting XI

  Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlin
    Average rating

    3.93

  Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    3.84

  Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    3.63

  Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    3.72

  Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    3.66

  Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    3.72

  Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    3.11

  Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    3.65

  Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    3.87

  Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.03

  Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    3.87

Substitutes

  Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    3.66

  Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    3.57

  Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    3.83

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    7.74

  Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    7.71

  Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    7.58

  Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    8.63

  Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    7.86

  Squad number24Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    7.88

  Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    8.24

  Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    7.82

  Squad number15Player nameMcGeouch
    Average rating

    8.04

  Squad number11Player nameHedges
    Average rating

    7.96

  Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    8.21

Substitutes

  Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.85

  Squad number23Player nameSamuels
    Average rating

    7.28

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 3Bassey
  • 17AriboSubstituted forWrightat 77'minutes
  • 4LundstramSubstituted forArfieldat 61'minutes
  • 18Kamara
  • 25RoofeSubstituted forSakalaat 77'minutes
  • 20MorelosBooked at 90mins
  • 7Hagi

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 10Davis
  • 15Simpson
  • 16Patterson
  • 23Wright
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield

Aberdeen

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1LewisBooked at 86mins
  • 16OjoBooked at 22mins
  • 27BatesBooked at 81mins
  • 8Brown
  • 2McCrorie
  • 24Campbell
  • 17HayesSubstituted forSamuelsat 90+5'minutes
  • 19FergusonBooked at 20mins
  • 15McGeouch
  • 11Hedges
  • 9RamírezSubstituted forWatkinsat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Watkins
  • 10McGinn
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 21Gurr
  • 23Samuels
  • 25Woods
  • 44M Longstaff
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
49,760

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, Aberdeen 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Aberdeen 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Austin Samuels replaces Jonny Hayes because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.

  7. Booking

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dean Campbell with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Ferguson.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by David Bates.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leon Balogun (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  18. Booking

    Joe Lewis (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by David Bates.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Wright with a cross.

