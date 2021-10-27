Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Alfredo Morelos brought Rangers back into the game

Premiership leaders Rangers came from two goals behind to secure a draw with Aberdeen in the emotionally-charged aftermath of Walter Smith's death.

Home manager Steven Gerrard had urged his side to give a performance worthy of their former team boss.

But headed goals from Christian Ramirez and Scott Brown gave injury-hit Aberdeen an early lead.

An Alfredo Morelos header reduced the arrears before the break and James Tavernier's penalty rescued a point.

It ensured Rangers are now unbeaten in nine meetings between the sides but have had their lead at the top of the table reduced to two points, with city rivals Celtic now their nearest challengers.

A steady stream of wreaths, scarves and jerseys had built up into a mountain of tributes outside the gates of Smith's beloved Ibrox since Rangers announced the sad news more than 24 hours earlier.

The quiet contemplation, tears and grief of those emotions spilled over into tumultuous welcome for their present day favourites as they unfurled flags and banners lauding their deceased hero ahead of kick-off before descending again into a respectful hush for the minute's silence.

Both Gerrard and captain Tavernier talked before the game about the best way of the players paying tribute being to put in a performance and result that would have made Smith proud.

The immediacy of the loss led Gerrard to leave goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielder Steven Davis on the bench, with the veteran duo having played under the former manager.

Those that did start looked fired up by the occasion and Calvin Bassey immediately weaved his way into the penalty box before forcing goalkeeper Joe Lewis to beat away his shot at the near post.

However, the Dons made them pay for a lapse of concentration at the back and unmarked striker Ramirez headed in Ryan Hedges' cross at the back post.

Rangers threatened an immediate reply against a makeshift Dons defence with Brown at its heart, but it was the former Celtic captain who struck next, evading marker James Tavernier to send a diving header home from a corner.

This time, Rangers' response did produce a goal, Tavernier making up for his defensive lapse by sending in a curling free-kick that found the forehead of striker Morelos.

The second half was almost totally dominated by the home side, but they were looking increasingly frustrated until former Ibrox centre-half David Bates was adjudged to have nudged into the back of substitute Fashion Sakala and Tavernier was his usually accurate self from the spot.

Rangers fans had unfurled a flag declaring "for deeds done and glories won, thank you", but even their late managerial great would have been satisfied to escape with a point in such testing circumstances.

