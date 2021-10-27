Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Hearts failed to narrow the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers despite maintaining their unbeaten start with a draw at St Johnstone.
Liam Gordon tapped in from a corner to deservedly give the hosts the lead before Josh Ginnelly fired in a first-half equaliser.
Robbie Neilson's side dominated the second half, but could not find a winner - meaning they drop to third.
As for Callum Davidson's men, the hard-earned point keeps them 10th.
With Rangers drawing at home to Aberdeen, a victory for Hearts would have seen the Tynecastle men move within a point of the top, but they were unable to capitalise on several second-half chances.
More to follow.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number5Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.13
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameDevineAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number25Player nameEfe AmbroseAverage rating
4.91
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
8.27
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number21Player nameGnanduilletAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.67
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
5.24
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Clark
- 5DendonckerSubstituted forAmbroseat 45'minutes
- 6GordonBooked at 83mins
- 4McCartBooked at 69mins
- 2BrownSubstituted forDevineat 45'minutes
- 18MacPherson
- 8DavidsonBooked at 56mins
- 21Crawford
- 24Booth
- 7MayBooked at 67minsSubstituted forMiddletonat 81'minutes
- 9Kane
Substitutes
- 3Devine
- 12Parish
- 13Bryson
- 14Middleton
- 17Vertainen
- 25Ambrose
- 26Craig
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 4SouttarBooked at 35mins
- 19Halkett
- 3Kingsley
- 2Smith
- 14DevlinBooked at 86mins
- 6Baningime
- 16Halliday
- 30GinnellySubstituted forWoodburnat 75'minutes
- 21Gnanduillet
- 18McKaySubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 7Walker
- 9Woodburn
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 17Cochrane
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Post update
John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Reece Devine (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Barrie McKay.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.
Booking
Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Zander Clark (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barrie McKay.
Booking
Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Glenn Middleton replaces Stevie May.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by John Souttar.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beni Baningime.
Post update
John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).