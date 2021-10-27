Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liam Gordon's simple tap in gave St Johnstone an early lead

Hearts failed to narrow the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers despite maintaining their unbeaten start with a draw at St Johnstone.

Liam Gordon tapped in from a corner to deservedly give the hosts the lead before Josh Ginnelly fired in a first-half equaliser.

Robbie Neilson's side dominated the second half, but could not find a winner - meaning they drop to third.

As for Callum Davidson's men, the hard-earned point keeps them 10th.

With Rangers drawing at home to Aberdeen, a victory for Hearts would have seen the Tynecastle men move within a point of the top, but they were unable to capitalise on several second-half chances.

