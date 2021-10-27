Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

St Johnstone 1-1 Hearts: Visitors fail to narrow gap on top spot despite fighting back for point

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liam Gordon goal v Hearts
Liam Gordon's simple tap in gave St Johnstone an early lead

Hearts failed to narrow the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers despite maintaining their unbeaten start with a draw at St Johnstone.

Liam Gordon tapped in from a corner to deservedly give the hosts the lead before Josh Ginnelly fired in a first-half equaliser.

Robbie Neilson's side dominated the second half, but could not find a winner - meaning they drop to third.

As for Callum Davidson's men, the hard-earned point keeps them 10th.

With Rangers drawing at home to Aberdeen, a victory for Hearts would have seen the Tynecastle men move within a point of the top, but they were unable to capitalise on several second-half chances.

More to follow.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Clark
  • 5DendonckerSubstituted forAmbroseat 45'minutes
  • 6GordonBooked at 83mins
  • 4McCartBooked at 69mins
  • 2BrownSubstituted forDevineat 45'minutes
  • 18MacPherson
  • 8DavidsonBooked at 56mins
  • 21Crawford
  • 24Booth
  • 7MayBooked at 67minsSubstituted forMiddletonat 81'minutes
  • 9Kane

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 12Parish
  • 13Bryson
  • 14Middleton
  • 17Vertainen
  • 25Ambrose
  • 26Craig

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 4SouttarBooked at 35mins
  • 19Halkett
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2Smith
  • 14DevlinBooked at 86mins
  • 6Baningime
  • 16Halliday
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forWoodburnat 75'minutes
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 18McKaySubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 7Walker
  • 9Woodburn
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 17Cochrane
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  3. Post update

    John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone).

  5. Post update

    Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Reece Devine (St. Johnstone).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Barrie McKay.

  8. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.

  9. Booking

    Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  11. Post update

    Zander Clark (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barrie McKay.

  13. Booking

    Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Glenn Middleton replaces Stevie May.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by John Souttar.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beni Baningime.

  19. Post update

    John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).

