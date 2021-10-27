Match ends, Hibernian 1, Celtic 3.
Celtic moved up to second place in the Scottish Premiership as a strong first half at Easter Road earned them a fourth successive league victory.
Anthony Ralston and Cameron Carter-Vickers took advantage of slack defending at set-pieces to score.
Kyogo Furuhashi added a third goal for the visitors, finishing off a polished move as Celtic completely dominated.
Martin Boyle knocked in a corner before half time but Hibs could not recover from their early mauling.
Ange Postecoglou's team are now two points behind leaders Rangers after the first round of top flight fixtures.
In his pre-match interview Hibs head coach Jack Ross said he had not detected any dip in confidence from his players but the home side looked petrified as Celtic streamed forward from the first whistle.
Slumping to a fourth consecutive loss, Hibs were completely overwhelmed by Celtic's slick interchanges with no apparent appetite for the fight as they sat off passively.
After 14 minutes it was 2-0 and both goals were gifts as Ralston and then Carter-Vickers were left all alone to apply a header to a free-kick, then a volley to a corner.
In between, Hibs had a glorious chance to level but Joe Newell wanted a touch before shooting and Joe Hart stuck out a leg to stop the close-range effort.
The third Celtic goal was a sight to behold as Tom Rogic left a trail of defenders in his wake before Jota rolled the ball across goal for Kyogo to tap in.
David Turnbull twice shot wide and Matt Macey made a good save to thwart Kyogo as the one-way traffic continued but Hibs were next to strike as Boyle was the beneficiary of yet more slipshod marking to nod in a Newell corner.
With Rogic withdrawn due to an injury, Celtic lost some of their fluency after the break as Hibs upped their aggression and drive.
The hosts continued to look vulnerable from crosses as Carl Starfelt and Giorgos Giakoumakis spurned headed chances but they did spend more time in attack, with Hart making an excellent blocking save from Jamie Murphy.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number18Player nameMurphyAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
4.72
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number19Player nameGullanAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
4.92
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
8.53
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
8.64
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
8.53
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
8.26
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number19Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
7.82
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
7.27
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Macey
- 6McGinn
- 5PorteousBooked at 53mins
- 4Hanlon
- 3Doig
- 10Boyle
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 13GogicBooked at 29minsSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
- 11Newell
- 18MurphySubstituted forWrightat 76'minutes
- 15NisbetSubstituted forGullanat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 12Wood
- 16Stevenson
- 19Gullan
- 21Dabrowski
- 27Cadden
- 32Campbell
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 88Juranovic
- 18RogicSubstituted forBittonat 44'minutes
- 42McGregorBooked at 69mins
- 14Turnbull
- 17Neves Filipe
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forAbadaat 81'minutes
- 19JohnstonSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Bitton
- 7Giakoumakis
- 10Ajeti
- 11Abada
- 29Bain
- 54Montgomery
- 57Welsh
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 17,580
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Celtic 3.
Post update
Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).
Post update
Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).
Post update
David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Josh Doig (Hibernian).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Liel Abada following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.
Post update
Foul by Jota (Celtic).
Post update
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Anthony Ralston tries a through ball, but Giorgos Giakoumakis is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Liel Abada replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Drey Wright replaces Jamie Murphy.