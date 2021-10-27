Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1CelticCeltic3

Hibernian 1-3 Celtic: Visitors up to second after fourth successive victory

Anthony Ralston powers in an early header to put Celtic in front
Celtic moved up to second place in the Scottish Premiership as a strong first half at Easter Road earned them a fourth successive league victory.

Anthony Ralston and Cameron Carter-Vickers took advantage of slack defending at set-pieces to score.

Kyogo Furuhashi added a third goal for the visitors, finishing off a polished move as Celtic completely dominated.

Martin Boyle knocked in a corner before half time but Hibs could not recover from their early mauling.

Ange Postecoglou's team are now two points behind leaders Rangers after the first round of top flight fixtures.

In his pre-match interview Hibs head coach Jack Ross said he had not detected any dip in confidence from his players but the home side looked petrified as Celtic streamed forward from the first whistle.

Slumping to a fourth consecutive loss, Hibs were completely overwhelmed by Celtic's slick interchanges with no apparent appetite for the fight as they sat off passively.

After 14 minutes it was 2-0 and both goals were gifts as Ralston and then Carter-Vickers were left all alone to apply a header to a free-kick, then a volley to a corner.

In between, Hibs had a glorious chance to level but Joe Newell wanted a touch before shooting and Joe Hart stuck out a leg to stop the close-range effort.

The third Celtic goal was a sight to behold as Tom Rogic left a trail of defenders in his wake before Jota rolled the ball across goal for Kyogo to tap in.

David Turnbull twice shot wide and Matt Macey made a good save to thwart Kyogo as the one-way traffic continued but Hibs were next to strike as Boyle was the beneficiary of yet more slipshod marking to nod in a Newell corner.

With Rogic withdrawn due to an injury, Celtic lost some of their fluency after the break as Hibs upped their aggression and drive.

The hosts continued to look vulnerable from crosses as Carl Starfelt and Giorgos Giakoumakis spurned headed chances but they did spend more time in attack, with Hart making an excellent blocking save from Jamie Murphy.

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    5.20

  2. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.99

  3. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    4.86

  4. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    4.76

  5. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    4.85

  6. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    5.30

  7. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    4.93

  8. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    4.51

  9. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    4.67

  10. Squad number18Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    4.56

  11. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    4.72

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.06

  2. Squad number19Player nameGullan
    Average rating

    4.51

  3. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.92

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    8.53

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    8.64

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    8.51

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.85

  5. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    8.04

  6. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    8.53

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    8.26

  8. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    8.21

  9. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    8.15

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    8.40

  11. Squad number19Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    7.82

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    7.51

  2. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    7.43

  3. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.27

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 5PorteousBooked at 53mins
  • 4Hanlon
  • 3Doig
  • 10Boyle
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 13GogicBooked at 29minsSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 18MurphySubstituted forWrightat 76'minutes
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forGullanat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 12Wood
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Gullan
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 27Cadden
  • 32Campbell

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 88Juranovic
  • 18RogicSubstituted forBittonat 44'minutes
  • 42McGregorBooked at 69mins
  • 14Turnbull
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forAbadaat 81'minutes
  • 19JohnstonSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 10Ajeti
  • 11Abada
  • 29Bain
  • 54Montgomery
  • 57Welsh
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
17,580

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, Celtic 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Celtic 3.

  3. Post update

    Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

  5. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).

  7. Post update

    David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  9. Post update

    David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Josh Doig (Hibernian).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Liel Abada following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jota (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Anthony Ralston tries a through ball, but Giorgos Giakoumakis is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul McGinn.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Liel Abada replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Drey Wright replaces Jamie Murphy.

