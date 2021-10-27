Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Anthony Ralston powers in an early header to put Celtic in front

Celtic moved up to second place in the Scottish Premiership as a strong first half at Easter Road earned them a fourth successive league victory.

Anthony Ralston and Cameron Carter-Vickers took advantage of slack defending at set-pieces to score.

Kyogo Furuhashi added a third goal for the visitors, finishing off a polished move as Celtic completely dominated.

Martin Boyle knocked in a corner before half time but Hibs could not recover from their early mauling.

Ange Postecoglou's team are now two points behind leaders Rangers after the first round of top flight fixtures.

In his pre-match interview Hibs head coach Jack Ross said he had not detected any dip in confidence from his players but the home side looked petrified as Celtic streamed forward from the first whistle.

Slumping to a fourth consecutive loss, Hibs were completely overwhelmed by Celtic's slick interchanges with no apparent appetite for the fight as they sat off passively.

After 14 minutes it was 2-0 and both goals were gifts as Ralston and then Carter-Vickers were left all alone to apply a header to a free-kick, then a volley to a corner.

In between, Hibs had a glorious chance to level but Joe Newell wanted a touch before shooting and Joe Hart stuck out a leg to stop the close-range effort.

The third Celtic goal was a sight to behold as Tom Rogic left a trail of defenders in his wake before Jota rolled the ball across goal for Kyogo to tap in.

David Turnbull twice shot wide and Matt Macey made a good save to thwart Kyogo as the one-way traffic continued but Hibs were next to strike as Boyle was the beneficiary of yet more slipshod marking to nod in a Newell corner.

With Rogic withdrawn due to an injury, Celtic lost some of their fluency after the break as Hibs upped their aggression and drive.

The hosts continued to look vulnerable from crosses as Carl Starfelt and Giorgos Giakoumakis spurned headed chances but they did spend more time in attack, with Hart making an excellent blocking save from Jamie Murphy.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian

Celtic Celtic Celtic Hibernian Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Macey Average rating 5.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name McGinn Average rating 4.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 4.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 4.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Doig Average rating 4.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Boyle Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Doyle-Hayes Average rating 4.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Gogic Average rating 4.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 4.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Murphy Average rating 4.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Nisbet Average rating 4.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Wright Average rating 4.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Gullan Average rating 4.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 4.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Celtic Starting XI Avg Squad number 15 Player name Hart Average rating 8.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 8.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 8.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 7.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 88 Player name Juranovic Average rating 8.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Rogic Average rating 8.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 8.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 8.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 8.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 8.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Johnston Average rating 7.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Bitton Average rating 7.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 7.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 7.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10