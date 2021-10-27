Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee0Ross CountyRoss County5

Dundee 0-5 Ross County County score five to earn first win against Dundee

Joseph Hungbo makes it 3-0
Hungbo's exceptional freekick capped a brilliant performance from the winger on loan from Watford

Bottom club Ross County scored five to earn their first Scottish Premiership win of the season against a woeful Dundee at Dens Park.

Harry Clarke gave the away side the lead with a superb finish with the outside of his foot before Ross Callachan capitalised on calamitous play between Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and Lee Ashcroft.

Joseph Hungbo made it three with an incredible free-kick from 30 yards out with Regan Charles-Cook adding another two to complete the onslaught.

Malky Mackay's side are now just a point behind second-bottom Dundee.

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 5SweeneyBooked at 29mins
  • 3Marshall
  • 6McGhee
  • 26Adam
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forSheridanat 57'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 35CummingsSubstituted forMcCowanat 57'minutes
  • 29Griffiths
  • 18McMullanSubstituted forMullenat 38'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 9Mullen
  • 16Elliott
  • 17McCowan
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor
  • 23Sheridan

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 20Clarke
  • 5Baldwin
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 2RandallSubstituted forPatonat 76'minutes
  • 22Tillson
  • 6PatonBooked at 82mins
  • 23HungboSubstituted forSpittalat 65'minutes
  • 8Callachan
  • 17Charles-CookBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBurroughsat 76'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Samuel
  • 11Robertson
  • 15Watson
  • 18Burroughs
  • 24Paton
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

