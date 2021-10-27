Match ends, Dundee 0, Ross County 5.
Bottom club Ross County scored five to earn their first Scottish Premiership win of the season against a woeful Dundee at Dens Park.
Harry Clarke gave the away side the lead with a superb finish with the outside of his foot before Ross Callachan capitalised on calamitous play between Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and Lee Ashcroft.
Joseph Hungbo made it three with an incredible free-kick from 30 yards out with Regan Charles-Cook adding another two to complete the onslaught.
Malky Mackay's side are now just a point behind second-bottom Dundee.
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Legzdins
- 2Kerr
- 14Ashcroft
- 5SweeneyBooked at 29mins
- 3Marshall
- 6McGhee
- 26Adam
- 10McGowanSubstituted forSheridanat 57'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 35CummingsSubstituted forMcCowanat 57'minutes
- 29Griffiths
- 18McMullanSubstituted forMullenat 38'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 9Mullen
- 16Elliott
- 17McCowan
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 23Sheridan
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 20Clarke
- 5Baldwin
- 16Iacovitti
- 2RandallSubstituted forPatonat 76'minutes
- 22Tillson
- 6PatonBooked at 82mins
- 23HungboSubstituted forSpittalat 65'minutes
- 8Callachan
- 17Charles-CookBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBurroughsat 76'minutes
- 26White
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 7Spittal
- 10Samuel
- 11Robertson
- 15Watson
- 18Burroughs
- 24Paton
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
