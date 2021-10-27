Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hungbo's exceptional freekick capped a brilliant performance from the winger on loan from Watford

Bottom club Ross County scored five to earn their first Scottish Premiership win of the season against a woeful Dundee at Dens Park.

Harry Clarke gave the away side the lead with a superb finish with the outside of his foot before Ross Callachan capitalised on calamitous play between Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and Lee Ashcroft.

Joseph Hungbo made it three with an incredible free-kick from 30 yards out with Regan Charles-Cook adding another two to complete the onslaught.

Malky Mackay's side are now just a point behind second-bottom Dundee.

More to follow.