Match ends, Livingston 1, Dundee United 1.
Dundee United extended their unbeaten Scottish Premiership run to seven matches but failed to break down stubborn 10-man Livingston.
Ben Williamson was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Declan Glass just before the break.
It followed Peter Pawlett's equaliser for United, who trailed for six minutes after Nicky Clark's own goal.
And despite hogging possession for the entire second half, the visitors could not make it four straight league wins.
Thomas Courts' side drop to fourth behind Celtic, trailing leaders Rangers by three points.
Meanwhile, Livingston stay ninth and extend their own unbeaten run to three league matches.
United were looking to reach 23 points after the first round of fixtures for the first time since three points for a win was introduced in the mid 1990s.
They knocked the ball about in terrible conditions with the confidence of a side who could have ended the evening top of the Premiership.
The equaliser was evidence of their ability to play slick stuff, as Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt produced a defence-splitting pass to find Ilmari Niskanen, who squared for Pawlett to tap home.
But while United have been impressive, they have not shown themselves to be prolific scorers, and given the task of breaking down an impressively resilient Livingston, they struggled.
Long-range efforts - the best of them from Charlie Mulgrew - were the extent of their chances to grab a winner until Logan Chalmers swung the ball on to fellow substitute Maxime Biamou's head, only for Max Stryjek to pull off a wonderful save.
Livingston, meanwhile, are rediscovering their form from last season. They defended their box expertly when a man down, and managed to take the lead when Jack Fitzwater's header was palmed off Clark by goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and into the net.
Manager David Martindale - who was sent to the stands after protesting Williamson's sending off - will be frustrated they were not in front for long, but they did create an excellent chance to perhaps steal a win in the second half.
Nicky Devlin showed good perseverance to get to the byeline and smash the ball across goal, but failed to pick out Scott Pittman for a tap-in.
Man of the match - Jack Fitzwater
What did we learn?
Livingston have rediscovered some of last season's mojo. On the back of two wins, they played some decent stuff in the first half and did well to get their noses in front, but most impressive was their organisation after the break with manager Martindale in the stands.
Fitzwater and Ayo Obileye repelled everything that came into their box, and Stryjex produced the big save when required.
As for United, they were again neat and tidy in possession, and the goal was a touch of class. However, a lack of firepower up front is always likely to hold them back at times, and it proved the case in West Lothian as they struggled for clear openings against 10 men.
It might not be a record start after 11 games, but their opening under Courts has still been impressive.
What they said
Livingston manager David Martindale: "Frustrated, disappointed, but on reflection delighted for the players because they dug in and defended our final third really well.
"I didn't think it was a red card at the time. If I'm wrong I'll take that on the chin. Just frustrated because I thought it was a yellow card, and my own sending off because I don't think I did anything."
Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "I thought the players showed tremendous resilience to get back on level terms at the break. We tried in so many different ways to get the breakthrough and the winner but unfortunately we just couldn't get it."
What's next?
Livingston have a tough trip to face in-form Celtic on Saturday (15:00), while Dundee United host Tayside rivals St Johnstone at the same time.
Player of the match
LevittDylan Levitt
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameParkesAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number23Player nameHamiltonAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number12Player nameWilliamsonAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.00
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
8.39
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number94Player nameBiamouAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
8.01
- Squad number66Player nameFuchsAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number21Player nameGlassAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number11Player nameChalmersAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
6.25
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 73mins
- 6Obileye
- 24Kelly
- 18Holt
- 12WilliamsonBooked at 45mins
- 14BaileySubstituted forHamiltonat 77'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 17ForrestSubstituted forParkesat 72'minutes
- 9AndersonSubstituted forMontañoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Parkes
- 7Jacobs
- 10Sibbald
- 11Montaño
- 21McMillan
- 23Hamilton
- 36Maley
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Siegrist
- 22Freeman
- 12Edwards
- 4MulgrewBooked at 90mins
- 33McMannBooked at 90mins
- 8Pawlett
- 19Levitt
- 21GlassSubstituted forFuchsat 61'minutes
- 23HarkesBooked at 53mins
- 7NiskanenBooked at 32minsSubstituted forChalmersat 61'minutes
- 10ClarkSubstituted forBiamouat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Chalmers
- 14Hoti
- 27Appéré
- 28Smith
- 31Newman
- 66Fuchs
- 94Biamou
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Dundee United 1.
Booking
Scott McMann (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United).
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jason Holt (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Logan Chalmers.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Livingston) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United).
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maxime Biamou (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Logan Chalmers with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United).
Post update
Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Logan Chalmers.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jack Hamilton replaces Odin Bailey.
Post update
Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United).