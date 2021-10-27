Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston held on for a point despite Ben Williamson's sending off before the break

Dundee United extended their unbeaten Scottish Premiership run to seven matches but failed to break down stubborn 10-man Livingston.

Ben Williamson was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Declan Glass just before the break.

It followed Peter Pawlett's equaliser for United, who trailed for six minutes after Nicky Clark's own goal.

And despite hogging possession for the entire second half, the visitors could not make it four straight league wins.

Thomas Courts' side drop to fourth behind Celtic, trailing leaders Rangers by three points.

Meanwhile, Livingston stay ninth and extend their own unbeaten run to three league matches.

United were looking to reach 23 points after the first round of fixtures for the first time since three points for a win was introduced in the mid 1990s.

They knocked the ball about in terrible conditions with the confidence of a side who could have ended the evening top of the Premiership.

The equaliser was evidence of their ability to play slick stuff, as Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt produced a defence-splitting pass to find Ilmari Niskanen, who squared for Pawlett to tap home.

But while United have been impressive, they have not shown themselves to be prolific scorers, and given the task of breaking down an impressively resilient Livingston, they struggled.

Long-range efforts - the best of them from Charlie Mulgrew - were the extent of their chances to grab a winner until Logan Chalmers swung the ball on to fellow substitute Maxime Biamou's head, only for Max Stryjek to pull off a wonderful save.

Livingston, meanwhile, are rediscovering their form from last season. They defended their box expertly when a man down, and managed to take the lead when Jack Fitzwater's header was palmed off Clark by goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and into the net.

Manager David Martindale - who was sent to the stands after protesting Williamson's sending off - will be frustrated they were not in front for long, but they did create an excellent chance to perhaps steal a win in the second half.

Nicky Devlin showed good perseverance to get to the byeline and smash the ball across goal, but failed to pick out Scott Pittman for a tap-in.

Man of the match - Jack Fitzwater

Fitzwater (far left) forced the own goal for the opener and was outstanding at the back for Livingston

What did we learn?

Livingston have rediscovered some of last season's mojo. On the back of two wins, they played some decent stuff in the first half and did well to get their noses in front, but most impressive was their organisation after the break with manager Martindale in the stands.

Fitzwater and Ayo Obileye repelled everything that came into their box, and Stryjex produced the big save when required.

As for United, they were again neat and tidy in possession, and the goal was a touch of class. However, a lack of firepower up front is always likely to hold them back at times, and it proved the case in West Lothian as they struggled for clear openings against 10 men.

It might not be a record start after 11 games, but their opening under Courts has still been impressive.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Frustrated, disappointed, but on reflection delighted for the players because they dug in and defended our final third really well.

"I didn't think it was a red card at the time. If I'm wrong I'll take that on the chin. Just frustrated because I thought it was a yellow card, and my own sending off because I don't think I did anything."

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "I thought the players showed tremendous resilience to get back on level terms at the break. We tried in so many different ways to get the breakthrough and the winner but unfortunately we just couldn't get it."

What's next?

Livingston have a tough trip to face in-form Celtic on Saturday (15:00), while Dundee United host Tayside rivals St Johnstone at the same time.

Player of the match Levitt Dylan Levitt with an average of 8.40 Livingston Livingston Livingston

Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United Livingston Avg Squad number 4 Player name Parkes Average rating 7.15 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 7.01 Squad number 32 Player name Stryjek Average rating 6.98 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 6.97 Squad number 17 Player name Forrest Average rating 6.85 Squad number 14 Player name Bailey Average rating 6.81 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.61 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 6.57 Squad number 24 Player name Kelly Average rating 6.55 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 6.46 Squad number 23 Player name Hamilton Average rating 6.46 Squad number 12 Player name Williamson Average rating 6.22 Squad number 11 Player name Cristian Montaño Average rating 6.06 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.00 Dundee United Avg Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 8.40 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 8.39 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 8.30 Squad number 1 Player name Siegrist Average rating 8.30 Squad number 8 Player name Pawlett Average rating 8.20 Squad number 94 Player name Biamou Average rating 8.09 Squad number 7 Player name Niskanen Average rating 8.06 Squad number 33 Player name McMann Average rating 8.01 Squad number 66 Player name Fuchs Average rating 7.97 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 7.92 Squad number 21 Player name Glass Average rating 7.87 Squad number 11 Player name Chalmers Average rating 7.52 Squad number 10 Player name Clark Average rating 6.73 Squad number 22 Player name Freeman Average rating 6.25