Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Junior (right) has already scored more goals this season (seven) than in any other campaign

Vinicius Junior scored two goals, including a brilliant solo effort, as Real Madrid thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

An own goal by Sergiy Kryvtsov, who turned in a Lucas Vazquez cross, gave Real a one-goal lead at the break.

Vinicius scored twice in five minutes after the restart, sweeping in from close range before beating three players to add a brilliant third.

Rodrygo swept in Vinicius' pass before Karim Benzema slid home late on.

It was a superb second-half display by Real and in particular Vinicius, who continued his fine run of form this season.

The 21-year-old has now scored seven goals in nine appearances for Real in all competitions - and these were his first in the Champions League this season.

Victory means Real are second in Group D, level on six points with leaders FC Sheriff.