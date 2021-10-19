Champions League - Group D
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk0Real MadridReal Madrid5

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior stars as Real win away

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Junior challenges for the ball for Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior (right) has already scored more goals this season (seven) than in any other campaign

Vinicius Junior scored two goals, including a brilliant solo effort, as Real Madrid thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

An own goal by Sergiy Kryvtsov, who turned in a Lucas Vazquez cross, gave Real a one-goal lead at the break.

Vinicius scored twice in five minutes after the restart, sweeping in from close range before beating three players to add a brilliant third.

Rodrygo swept in Vinicius' pass before Karim Benzema slid home late on.

It was a superb second-half display by Real and in particular Vinicius, who continued his fine run of form this season.

The 21-year-old has now scored seven goals in nine appearances for Real in all competitions - and these were his first in the Champions League this season.

Victory means Real are second in Group D, level on six points with leaders FC Sheriff.

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 81Trubin
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 31dos SantosSubstituted forKorniienkoat 75'minutes
  • 7de Andrade Barberan
  • 21LourencoSubstituted forStepanenkoat 79'minutes
  • 14Cardoso Lemos MartinsSubstituted forMarlosat 45'minutes
  • 38Delmino da Silva
  • 19SolomonSubstituted forMarcos Antônioat 45'minutesBooked at 46mins
  • 99Dos Santos PedroSubstituted forMudrykat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3da Silva Matos
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 9Dentinho
  • 11Marlos
  • 20Mudryk
  • 25Sudakov
  • 26Konoplya
  • 30Pyatov
  • 44Korniienko
  • 45Sikan
  • 77Bondar

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3MilitãoSubstituted forVallejoat 87'minutes
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 69'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 78'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 78'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 78'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic
Attendance:
34,037

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home7
Away23
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Real Madrid 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Real Madrid 5.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedrinho.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Real Madrid 5. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Asensio following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marlon Santos.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesús Vallejo replaces Eder Militão.

  8. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Taras Stepanenko replaces Alan Patrick.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Luka Modric.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.

  15. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Viktor Korniienko replaces Ismaily.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Mykhailo Mudryk replaces Fernando.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlos Bonfim tries a through ball, but Fernando is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv201105-51
4Barcelona200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg21103214
2Sevilla20202202
3Wolfsburg20201102
4Lille201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22004046
2Chelsea21011103
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

