Champions League - Group D
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 81Trubin
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 31dos Santos
  • 7de Andrade Barberan
  • 21Lourenco
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 38Delmino da Silva
  • 19Solomon
  • 99Dos Santos Pedro

Substitutes

  • 3da Silva Matos
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 9Dentinho
  • 11Marlos
  • 20Mudryk
  • 25Sudakov
  • 26Konoplya
  • 30Pyatov
  • 44Korniienko
  • 45Sikan
  • 77Bondar

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32104137
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig300349-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool33009369
2Atl Madrid31112204
3FC Porto302115-42
4AC Milan301235-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax33008179
2B Dortmund32013216
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32104137
2Real Madrid31112204
3Inter Milan302101-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302102-22

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv201105-51
4Barcelona200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg21103214
2Sevilla20202202
3Wolfsburg20201102
4Lille201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22004046
2Chelsea21011103
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories