Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk0Real MadridReal Madrid0
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-3-3
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Man City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|6
|5
|6
|3
|Club Bruges
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|4
|RB Leipzig
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Atl Madrid
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|FC Porto
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|2
|4
|AC Milan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ajax
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|B Dortmund
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|Sporting
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|4
|Besiktas
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Real Madrid
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Inter Milan
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|Benfica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Dynamo Kyiv
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|4
|Barcelona
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atalanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Young Boys
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Villarreal
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1