Champions League - Group D
Inter MilanInter Milan0Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol0

Inter Milan v Sheriff Tiraspol

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 32Dimarco
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 22Vidal
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 19Correa
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 95Bastoni
  • 97Radu

Sheriff Tiraspol

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 13Peixoto Costanza
  • 2Arboleda Hurtado
  • 55Dulanto
  • 15da Silva Leite
  • 21Addo
  • 31Thill
  • 22Kolovos
  • 10Castañeda Velez
  • 77Souza da Silva
  • 9Traoré

Substitutes

  • 6Radeljic
  • 16Julien
  • 18Kyabou
  • 19Cojocari
  • 20Nikolov
  • 33Pascenco
  • 98Cojocaru
  • 99Yansane
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamSheriff Tiraspol
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Fernando Costanza.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Danilo Arboleda Hurtado.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Federico Dimarco.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitris Kolovos.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Dimarco following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City320111656
2PSG31203125
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig301248-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool33009369
2Atl Madrid31112204
3FC Porto302115-42
4AC Milan301235-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32107167
2B Dortmund32103127
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32104137
2Real Madrid31112204
3Inter Milan302101-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302102-22

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv201105-51
4Barcelona200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg21103214
2Sevilla20202202
3Wolfsburg20201102
4Lille201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22004046
2Chelsea21011103
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
