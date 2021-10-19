Inter Milan v Sheriff Tiraspol

Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 32Dimarco
- 2Dumfries
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 22Vidal
- 14Perisic
- 9Dzeko
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 19Correa
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 95Bastoni
- 97Radu
Sheriff Tiraspol
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Celeadnic
- 13Peixoto Costanza
- 2Arboleda Hurtado
- 55Dulanto
- 15da Silva Leite
- 21Addo
- 31Thill
- 22Kolovos
- 10Castañeda Velez
- 77Souza da Silva
- 9Traoré
Substitutes
- 6Radeljic
- 16Julien
- 18Kyabou
- 19Cojocari
- 20Nikolov
- 33Pascenco
- 98Cojocaru
- 99Yansane
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Fernando Costanza.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Danilo Arboleda Hurtado.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruno (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Federico Dimarco.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitris Kolovos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Dimarco following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.