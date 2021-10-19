Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, RB Leipzig 2.
Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St-Germain came from behind to beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
Kylian Mbappe put the hosts ahead, slamming into the bottom corner on the counter-attack.
But Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele scored from Angelino crosses to put the German side ahead.
Messi had a shot tipped onto the post and tapped the rebound into an empty net - and then scored a Panenka penalty to win the game.
PSG won a penalty deep into injury time, but instead of Messi stepping up for a hat-trick, Mbappe took it instead - and skied it over the bar.
The French side go above Manchester City to the top of Champions League Group A on seven points.
Messi's three goals since joining PSG as a free agent this summer have come in the Champions League, with the Argentine also netting in their 2-0 win over City.
The Barcelona legend, 34, is now on 123 Champions League goals, with Leipzig the 37th team he has scored against in the competition.
He is the fourth player to score in their first two home Champions League matches for PSG after Neymar, Alex and George Weah.
Mauricio Pochettino's side were well below their best with only four shots on target, including three from Messi.
Leipzig, unfortunate to lose, have suffered defeat in all three Champions League games this season. They have only won four games in all competitions since Jesse Marsch took over in the summer.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 2HakimiBooked at 64mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forWijnaldumat 61'minutes
- 27GueyeBooked at 48minsSubstituted forDaniloat 61'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forKehrerat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Danilo
- 17Dagba
- 18Wijnaldum
- 20Kurzawa
- 22Diallo
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 39Bitumazala
- 50G Donnarumma
- 60Letellier
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Gulácsi
- 2SimakanBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPoulsenat 83'minutes
- 4OrbanBooked at 18mins
- 16KlostermannSubstituted forGvardiolat 70'minutes
- 22Mukiele
- 27Laimer
- 14AdamsBooked at 84mins
- 8HaidaraSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 62'minutes
- 3AngelinoSubstituted forHenrichsat 83'minutes
- 18Nkunku
- 33André SilvaSubstituted forForsbergat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 17Szoboszlai
- 26Kourouma Kourouma
- 31Martínez
- 32Gvardiol
- 39Henrichs
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
- Attendance:
- 47,359
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, RB Leipzig 2.
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Post update
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot is too high. Kylian Mbappé should be disappointed.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Paris Saint Germain.
Post update
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Achraf Hakimi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Julian Draxler.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilaix Moriba.
Booking
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
