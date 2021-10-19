Champions League - Group A
PSGParis Saint Germain3RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2

Paris St-Germain 3-2 RB Leipzig: Lionel Messi scores twice in comeback win

Lionel Messi
Leipzig are the 37th team that Lionel Messi has scored against in the Champions League

Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St-Germain came from behind to beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe put the hosts ahead, slamming into the bottom corner on the counter-attack.

But Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele scored from Angelino crosses to put the German side ahead.

Messi had a shot tipped onto the post and tapped the rebound into an empty net - and then scored a Panenka penalty to win the game.

PSG won a penalty deep into injury time, but instead of Messi stepping up for a hat-trick, Mbappe took it instead - and skied it over the bar.

The French side go above Manchester City to the top of Champions League Group A on seven points.

Messi's three goals since joining PSG as a free agent this summer have come in the Champions League, with the Argentine also netting in their 2-0 win over City.

The Barcelona legend, 34, is now on 123 Champions League goals, with Leipzig the 37th team he has scored against in the competition.

He is the fourth player to score in their first two home Champions League matches for PSG after Neymar, Alex and George Weah.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were well below their best with only four shots on target, including three from Messi.

Leipzig, unfortunate to lose, have suffered defeat in all three Champions League games this season. They have only won four games in all competitions since Jesse Marsch took over in the summer.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 2HakimiBooked at 64mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forWijnaldumat 61'minutes
  • 27GueyeBooked at 48minsSubstituted forDaniloat 61'minutes
  • 6Verratti
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forKehrerat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Danilo
  • 17Dagba
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 22Diallo
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 39Bitumazala
  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 60Letellier

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 2SimakanBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPoulsenat 83'minutes
  • 4OrbanBooked at 18mins
  • 16KlostermannSubstituted forGvardiolat 70'minutes
  • 22Mukiele
  • 27Laimer
  • 14AdamsBooked at 84mins
  • 8HaidaraSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 62'minutes
  • 3AngelinoSubstituted forHenrichsat 83'minutes
  • 18Nkunku
  • 33André SilvaSubstituted forForsbergat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 26Kourouma Kourouma
  • 31Martínez
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 39Henrichs
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Marco Guida
Attendance:
47,359

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, RB Leipzig 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, RB Leipzig 2.

  3. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

  6. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot is too high. Kylian Mbappé should be disappointed.

  7. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Paris Saint Germain.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Achraf Hakimi draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) after a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Julian Draxler.

  13. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).

  15. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.

  16. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilaix Moriba.

  20. Booking

    Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv201105-51
4Barcelona200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg21103214
2Sevilla20202202
3Wolfsburg20201102
4Lille201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22004046
2Chelsea21011103
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

