Paris Saint Germain v RB Leipzig

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, RB Leipzig 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler following a fast break.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 21Herrera
- 27Gueye
- 6Verratti
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
- 23Draxler
Substitutes
- 15Danilo
- 17Dagba
- 18Wijnaldum
- 20Kurzawa
- 22Diallo
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 39Bitumazala
- 50G Donnarumma
- 60Letellier
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Gulácsi
- 2Simakan
- 4Orban
- 16Klostermann
- 22Mukiele
- 27Laimer
- 14Adams
- 8Haidara
- 3Angelino
- 18Nkunku
- 33André Silva
Substitutes
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 17Szoboszlai
- 26Kourouma Kourouma
- 31Martínez
- 32Gvardiol
- 39Henrichs
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).
Attempt saved. André Silva (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.
Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ander Herrera with a cross.
Attempt missed. André Silva (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.