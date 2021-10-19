Champions League - Group A
PSGParis Saint Germain1RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0

Paris Saint Germain v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 21Herrera
  • 27Gueye
  • 6Verratti
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé
  • 23Draxler

Substitutes

  • 15Danilo
  • 17Dagba
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 22Diallo
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 39Bitumazala
  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 60Letellier

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 2Simakan
  • 4Orban
  • 16Klostermann
  • 22Mukiele
  • 27Laimer
  • 14Adams
  • 8Haidara
  • 3Angelino
  • 18Nkunku
  • 33André Silva

Substitutes

  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 26Kourouma Kourouma
  • 31Martínez
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 39Henrichs
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, RB Leipzig 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler following a fast break.

  2. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).

  4. Post update

    Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. André Silva (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ander Herrera with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. André Silva (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

