Match ends, Ajax 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Sebastien Haller scored his sixth Champions League goal in three games as Ajax thrashed Borussia Dortmund.
Marco Reus' own goal put the Dutch hosts ahead and Daley Blind drove home a second from Haller's pass.
Antony curled in a third for the hosts, also set up by former West Ham striker Haller.
The Ivory Coast forward - who had never played in the Champions League before this season - headed in Blind's cross with 18 minutes to go.
He is only the second player to score six goals in his first three Champions League matches - after Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, who was then at Red Bull Salzburg.
Haaland had three of Dortmund's four shots on target in this game, with one of them tipped onto the bar by Remko Pasveer.
Ajax top Group C on nine points with Dortmund dropping points for the first time in the Champions League this season.
Third-placed Sporting Lisbon won 4-1 at Besiktas in the group's earlier game.
Line-ups
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Pasveer
- 12MazraouiSubstituted forRenschat 83'minutes
- 2TimberBooked at 90mins
- 21Martínez
- 17Blind
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 33mins
- 8Gravenberch
- 11dos SantosSubstituted forNeres Camposat 76'minutes
- 23BerghuisSubstituted forKlaassenat 69'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 22HallerSubstituted forDaramyat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Schuurs
- 6Klaassen
- 7Neres Campos
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 15Rensch
- 16Gorter
- 19Labyad
- 20Kudus
- 25Taylor
- 30Daramy
- 31Tagliafico
- 51Setford
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24MeunierSubstituted forWolfat 79'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsSubstituted forPongracicat 79'minutes
- 14SchulzSubstituted forCanat 45'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 28WitselBooked at 41mins
- 19BrandtSubstituted forKnauffat 88'minutes
- 11Reus
- 9Haaland
- 21MalenSubstituted forT Hazardat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 10T Hazard
- 20Carvalho
- 23Can
- 25Unbehaun
- 27Tigges
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 39Wolf
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 54,029
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jurriën Timber (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ansgar Knauff replaces Julian Brandt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ryan Gravenberch.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Mohamed Daramy replaces Sébastien Haller.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Devyne Rensch replaces Noussair Mazraoui.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marin Pongracic replaces Mats Hummels.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Thomas Meunier.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. David Neres replaces Antony.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 4, Borussia Dortmund 0. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Post update
Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Davy Klaassen replaces Steven Berghuis.
