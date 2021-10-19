Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Sebastien Haller is the top scorer in this season's Champions League

Sebastien Haller scored his sixth Champions League goal in three games as Ajax thrashed Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Reus' own goal put the Dutch hosts ahead and Daley Blind drove home a second from Haller's pass.

Antony curled in a third for the hosts, also set up by former West Ham striker Haller.

The Ivory Coast forward - who had never played in the Champions League before this season - headed in Blind's cross with 18 minutes to go.

He is only the second player to score six goals in his first three Champions League matches - after Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, who was then at Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland had three of Dortmund's four shots on target in this game, with one of them tipped onto the bar by Remko Pasveer.

Ajax top Group C on nine points with Dortmund dropping points for the first time in the Champions League this season.

Third-placed Sporting Lisbon won 4-1 at Besiktas in the group's earlier game.