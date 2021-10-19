Champions League - Group C
AjaxAjax4B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0

Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund: Sebastien Haller scores again in rout

Sebastien Haller
Sebastien Haller is the top scorer in this season's Champions League

Sebastien Haller scored his sixth Champions League goal in three games as Ajax thrashed Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Reus' own goal put the Dutch hosts ahead and Daley Blind drove home a second from Haller's pass.

Antony curled in a third for the hosts, also set up by former West Ham striker Haller.

The Ivory Coast forward - who had never played in the Champions League before this season - headed in Blind's cross with 18 minutes to go.

He is only the second player to score six goals in his first three Champions League matches - after Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, who was then at Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland had three of Dortmund's four shots on target in this game, with one of them tipped onto the bar by Remko Pasveer.

Ajax top Group C on nine points with Dortmund dropping points for the first time in the Champions League this season.

Third-placed Sporting Lisbon won 4-1 at Besiktas in the group's earlier game.

Line-ups

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Pasveer
  • 12MazraouiSubstituted forRenschat 83'minutes
  • 2TimberBooked at 90mins
  • 21Martínez
  • 17Blind
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 33mins
  • 8Gravenberch
  • 11dos SantosSubstituted forNeres Camposat 76'minutes
  • 23BerghuisSubstituted forKlaassenat 69'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 22HallerSubstituted forDaramyat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Schuurs
  • 6Klaassen
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 19Labyad
  • 20Kudus
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Daramy
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 51Setford

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 24MeunierSubstituted forWolfat 79'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forPongracicat 79'minutes
  • 14SchulzSubstituted forCanat 45'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 28WitselBooked at 41mins
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forKnauffat 88'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 9Haaland
  • 21MalenSubstituted forT Hazardat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 10T Hazard
  • 20Carvalho
  • 23Can
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 27Tigges
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 39Wolf
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
54,029

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ajax 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ajax 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Jurriën Timber (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ansgar Knauff replaces Julian Brandt.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ryan Gravenberch.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Mohamed Daramy replaces Sébastien Haller.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Devyne Rensch replaces Noussair Mazraoui.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marin Pongracic replaces Mats Hummels.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Thomas Meunier.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. David Neres replaces Antony.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Ajax 4, Borussia Dortmund 0. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

  19. Post update

    Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Davy Klaassen replaces Steven Berghuis.

