Besiktas v Sporting Lisbon

Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Cyle Larin.
Line-ups
Besiktas
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Destanoglu
- 2Rosier
- 23Souza Silva
- 24VidaBooked at 43mins
- 21N'Sakala
- 15Pjanic
- 5de Souza Dias
- 18Ghezzal
- 90Teixeira SantosBooked at 47mins
- 17Larin
- 9Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 4Montero
- 8Uçan
- 10Özyakup
- 11Töre
- 12Bozdogan
- 20Uysal
- 28Karaman
- 34Günok
- 46Saatci
- 77Meras
Sporting
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Adán
- 25Inácio
- 4Coates
- 3Feddal
- 24PorroBooked at 25mins
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8Nunes
- 2Reis de Lima
- 28Pereira Gonçalves
- 17Sarabia
- 21Dias Fernandes
Substitutes
- 10Boges Cabral
- 11Gomes dos Santos
- 13Novo Neto
- 15Ugarte
- 16Vinagre
- 19de Melo Tomás
- 22Eusébio Paulo
- 31Neves Virgínia
- 47de Sousa Esgaio
- 68Santos Bragança
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Nunes.
Foul by Welinton (Besiktas).
Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Alex Teixeira (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card.
Alex Teixeira (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon).
Alex Teixeira (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon).
Second Half
Second Half begins Besiktas 1, Sporting Lisbon 3.
Half Time
First Half ends, Besiktas 1, Sporting Lisbon 3.
Attempt missed. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Josef.
VAR Decision: No Goal Besiktas 1-3 Sporting Lisbon.
Offside, Besiktas. Welinton tries a through ball, but Alex Teixeira is caught offside.
Post update
Goal! Besiktas 1, Sporting Lisbon 3. Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Domagoj Vida (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
VAR Decision: Penalty Sporting Lisbon.
Penalty conceded by Domagoj Vida (Besiktas) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.