Last updated on .From the section European Football

Daka became the first Leicester player to score four goals in a single match since Derek Hines against Aston Villa in November 1958

The magnificent Patson Daka scored four coolly-taken goals as Leicester boosted their Europa League qualification hopes by brilliantly coming back from two goals down to beat Spartak Moscow.

The Zambia international has had limited opportunities to assert himself in the Foxes first team this season, but demonstrated the clever movement and composure in front of goal that prompted them to part with £22m to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

City have struggled throughout this European campaign and had looked to be on course for another damaging defeat in the snowy Russian capital as Spartak took a 2-0 lead.

Alexander Sobolev fired in the first via a deflection before former Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses set up Jordan Larsson - the son of ex-Swedish international forward Henrik - to slot in the second.

Crucially, though, Leicester responded immediately, with Daka slotting in after getting on the end of Kelechi Iheanacho's chipped through-ball.

The Zambia international, who was a goalscoring late substitute in Saturday's 4-2 win over Manchester United, levelled matters soon after the break with another neat finish, again set up by Iheanacho.

And before the hour mark it was 3-2 as Daka timed his run to perfection to latch onto Youri Tielemans' pass before slotting in low.

He was not done yet, though, with James Maddison releasing him to seal the win with another side-foot finish with 10 minutes to go.

There was still time for Spartak to scare City, courtesy of Sobolev's second goal of the game, but the Foxes were able to hold on for the victory.

It is their first of this season's competition, leaving them second in Group C on four points, two behind leaders Legia Warsaw, who face Italian side Napoli on Thursday.

Lift off for Daka in his Leicester career

Jamie Vardy's evergreen ability to excel at the highest level was always likely to make Daka's integration into this Leicester side a gradual one.

But the high hopes for the Zambian at City were evident from the moment last season's Austrian Bundesliga player of the season opted to switch to the east midlands in the summer.

It took the 23-year-old five competitive appearances to find his first goal - that bundled late fourth against Manchester United at the weekend - but having now broken that duck he looks unwilling to stop scoring.

All four of his finishes were - dare it be said - Vardy-like in their ruthless simplicity, with the third and fourth in particular showing an ability to hang on the shoulder of the last defender before pouncing on a through-ball, much like the former England forward.

Impressively, it is the second time he has netted four goals in a game in a little over a year, also doing so for Salzburg in a 10-0 Austrian Cup win over SW Bregenz in September 2020.

With Iheanacho also excelling in Moscow, Rodgers now has a whole raft of in-form attacking talent at his disposal as they seek a level of consistency in results to match the last two seasons.

However, they still have issues to work through at the other end of the field.

Spartak's high pressing caused them problems and the Russian side's ability to exploit poor positioning and the space left by it meant that each of Daka's four strikes was required to secure victory.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Spartak Moscow Spartak Moscow Spartak Moscow

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Spartak Moscow Starting XI Avg Squad number 98 Player name Maksimenko Average rating 4.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 92 Player name Rasskazov Average rating 4.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Gigot Average rating 4.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Dzhikiya Average rating 4.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Moses Average rating 5.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 68 Player name Litvinov Average rating 4.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Zobnin Average rating 4.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Ayrton Lucas Average rating 4.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Larsson Average rating 5.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Bakaev Average rating 4.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Sobolev Average rating 4.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 17 Player name Lomovitskiy Average rating 4.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Ignatov Average rating 5.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Promes Average rating 5.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leicester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 7.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 7.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 7.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 7.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 8.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 8.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 7.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 8.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 7.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 9.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 5 Player name Bertrand Average rating 6.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Albrighton Average rating 6.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Choudhury Average rating 6.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Vestergaard Average rating 5.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Spartak Moscow Formation 3-4-2-1 98 Maksimenko 92 Rasskazov 2 Gigot 14 Dzhikiya 8 Moses 68 Litvinov 47 Zobnin 6 Dantas de Medeiros 11 Larsson 10 Bakaev 7 Sobolev 98 Maksimenko

92 Rasskazov

2 Gigot

14 Dzhikiya

8 Moses

68 Litvinov Booked at 33mins

47 Zobnin Substituted for Ignatov at 69' minutes

6 Dantas de Medeiros

11 Larsson Substituted for Lomovitskiy at 90' minutes Booked at 90mins

10 Bakaev Substituted for Promes at 68' minutes

7 Sobolev Substitutes 17 Lomovitskiy

22 Ignatov

24 Promes

29 Kutepov

32 Rebrov

38 Eshchenko

56 Gaponov

57 Selikhov

71 Melnikov Leicester Formation 3-4-1-2 1 Schmeichel 18 Amartey 6 Evans 4 Söyüncü 21 Ricardo Pereira 8 Tielemans 42 Soumaré 33 Thomas 10 Maddison 14 Iheanacho 29 Daka 1 Schmeichel

18 Amartey

6 Evans Substituted for Vestergaard at 82' minutes

4 Söyüncü

21 Ricardo Pereira Booked at 30mins Substituted for Albrighton at 60' minutes

8 Tielemans Substituted for Choudhury at 65' minutes

42 Soumaré Booked at 88mins

33 Thomas Substituted for Bertrand at 82' minutes

10 Maddison

14 Iheanacho

29 Daka Substitutes 5 Bertrand

7 Barnes

9 Vardy

11 Albrighton

12 Ward

20 Choudhury

22 Dewsbury-Hall

23 Vestergaard

27 Castagne

34 Benkovic

35 Jakupovic

37 Lookman Referee: Anastasios Sidiropoulos Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Spartak Moscow 3, Leicester City 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Spartak Moscow 3, Leicester City 4. Post update Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City). Post update Mikhail Ignatov (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Alexander Lomovitskiy (Spartak Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Alexander Lomovitskiy (Spartak Moscow). Post update Foul by Daniel Amartey (Leicester City). Post update Alexander Sobolev (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Spartak Moscow. Alexander Lomovitskiy replaces Jordan Larsson. Booking Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City). Post update Georgi Dzhikiya (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Ryan Bertrand (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow). goal Goal! Goal! Spartak Moscow 3, Leicester City 4. Alexander Sobolev (Spartak Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Moses. Post update Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Leicester City). Post update Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Ryan Bertrand (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow). Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward