Spartak MoscowSpartak Moscow15:30LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Otkrytie Arena

Spartak Moscow v Leicester City: Foxes boss targets first win in Europa League group

Leicester City go into Wednesday's game on the back of a 4-2 win against Manchester United at the weekend

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says it is important to get a victory at Spartak Moscow to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Europa League knockout stage.

The Foxes are joint bottom of Group C with one point from their first two games.

That leaves them six points behind leaders Legia Warsaw and two adrift of Wednesday's opponents Spartak.

"If we can win the game it puts us in a great position," Rodgers said.

"If you get to 10 points you will not be too far away from the top of the group.

"If we want to continue and go far in the competition this is a game which is going to be really important, especially with two more games to come at home."

Leicester are without Ayoze Perez with the forward having not travelled to Russia because of illness.

Defender Jonny Evans will be assessed after coming off in Saturday's 4-2 win over Manchester United with cramp.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon22005056
2Sparta Prague21101014
3Brøndby IF201103-31
4Rangers200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven21106334
2Monaco21102114
3Real Sociedad20203302
4SK Sturm Graz200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Legia Warsaw22002026
2Spartak Moscow21013303
3Napoli201145-11
4Leicester201123-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Olympiakos22005146
2Frankfurt21102114
3Fenerbahçe201114-31
4Royal Antwerp200213-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray21101014
2Lazio21012113
3Marseille20201102
4Lokomotiv Moscow201113-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade22003126
2Sporting Braga21014313
3Ludogorets201112-11
4FC Midtjylland201124-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22006156
2Real Betis22007436
3Celtic310258-33
4Ferencvárosi TC300327-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham22004046
2Dinamo Zagreb21013213
3KRC Genk210113-23
4Rapid Vienna200203-30
