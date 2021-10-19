Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leicester City go into Wednesday's game on the back of a 4-2 win against Manchester United at the weekend

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says it is important to get a victory at Spartak Moscow to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Europa League knockout stage.

The Foxes are joint bottom of Group C with one point from their first two games.

That leaves them six points behind leaders Legia Warsaw and two adrift of Wednesday's opponents Spartak.

"If we can win the game it puts us in a great position," Rodgers said.

"If you get to 10 points you will not be too far away from the top of the group.

"If we want to continue and go far in the competition this is a game which is going to be really important, especially with two more games to come at home."

Leicester are without Ayoze Perez with the forward having not travelled to Russia because of illness.

Defender Jonny Evans will be assessed after coming off in Saturday's 4-2 win over Manchester United with cramp.